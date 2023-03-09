The Cure announces Pine Knob concert

click to enlarge Shutterstock The Cure frontman Robert Smith.

For the first time in nearly two decades, gloomy, poppy English rock band the Cure is headed to Michigan.

The band has announced a Pine Knob Music Theatre stop as part of a 30-date North American tour at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, June 13.

Scottish indie rock band the Twilight Sad is slated to open.

Tickets are only available on Wednesday, March 15 by registering as a “Ticketmaster Verified Fan.” Registration is open now and closes at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 13.

Fans can register as a “Ticketmaster Verified Fan” at verifiedfan.ticketmaster.com/thecure2023.

The Verified Fan program was developed to try to deter ticket scalper bots, but does not guarantee tickets. If demand exceeds supply, it will use a lottery-style system to randomly select fans to purchase tickets on a first-come, first-serve basis.

The last time the Cure came to Michigan was in August 2004 as part of its Curiosa Festival, which also included Interpol, Muse, the Rapture, and other bands.

The festival was held at Pine Knob, then known as DTE Energy Music Theatre.

The band is also re-releasing its 1993 live album Show on a picture disc for Record Store Day, Saturday, April 22, 2023. The record was recorded live over two nights at Michigan’s former Palace of Auburn Hills in 1992.

SHOW - 30th ANNIVERSARY 2LP RELEASE

THE CURE IN CONCERT - FIRST TIME ON PICTURE DISC - RECORDED LIVE AT THE PALACE, AUBURN HILLS, MICHIGAN USA & REMASTERED BY ROBERT SMITH & MILES SHOWELL #RECORDSTOREDAY #RSD23 pic.twitter.com/yZzhII3lAm — The Cure (@thecure) February 16, 2023

