The B-52s and Devo announce co-headlining tour with Pine Knob stop

Rock bands the B-52s and Devo are postponing retirement for a limited co-headline tour.

The 11-date “Cosmic De-Evolution Tour” includes a stop at metro Detroit’s Pine Knob Music Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 25.

Lene Lovich, a fellow new wave artist who was born in Detroit before moving to England, is set to open the dates.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 20.

Both main acts have both embarked on farewell tours in recent years; the B-52s in 2022 and Devo in 2023.

“In 2022, I swore I’d never get on a tour bus again,” B-52s frontman Fred Schneider said in a statement, adding, “but we were careful to say to our fans that we would still perform in special situations that don’t require all of the awful tour travel. Our Vegas residency is going great, and when we were offered the chance to do a small run of shows with Devo, we all said this is an extraordinary opportunity we couldn’t say no to.”

According to a press release, the bands have been longtime mutual admirers but never toured together until now. They connected while performing for the recent 50th anniversary concert in New York City for Saturday Night Live.

“Devo and The B-52s on tour together! That it took almost 50 years to happen is rather mind-blowing,” Devo co-founder and bassist Gerry Casale said in a statement. “But better late than never. We each did something right in different ways that withstood the test of time. Now we're here to prove we can still ‘bring it’ as they say!”