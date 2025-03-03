The Armed is opening for Bernie Sanders

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Armed is described as a hardcore collective.

U.S. Senator Bernie Sanders’s upcoming “Fighting Oligarchy” rally in Warren is set to get off to a raucous start.

The campaign has tapped Detroit hardcore collective The Armed to open the event, set to start at 4 p.m. on Saturday at Lincoln High School.

“Our next gig. Yes, really,” the band wrote on Instagram, posting a flier for the event. “RSVP RIGHT NOW. Link in stories. See you in Warren MI THIS SATURDAY.”

Sanders’s campaigns have often tapped popular artists to perform at his rallies. Michigan acts Protomartyr, The War and Treaty, and Anna Burch performed at Detroit’s Huntington Place for Sanders’s 2020 campaign for U.S. president.

Jack White supported Sanders by performing at a 2019 rally at White’s alma mater, Cass Tech High School.

The Armed have garnered buzz in recent years for its frenetic, high-energy shows and revolving door of members.

Following the election of President Donald Trump and his billionaire bro Elon Musk’s arguably unconstitutional takeover of the U.S. government, Sanders launched the “Fighting Oligarchy: Where We Go From Here” tour, mobilizing opposition to what his campaign described as “the country’s move toward authoritarianism.”

The tour has drawn overflow crowds in other cities, so RSVPing and arriving early is advised. Doors open at 2:30 p.m.

You can RSVP at act.berniesanders.com/signup/rsvp-oligarchy-warren.

Lincoln High School is located at 22900 Federal Ave., Warren.