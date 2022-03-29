Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

The 2022 new Detroit music issue

Seven artists from the Motor City that you should absolutely know about this year

By on Wed, Mar 30, 2022 at 4:00 am

The 2022 new Detroit music issue
Photo by Kahn Santori Davison, design by Paige Brubeck and Evan Sult

One of Detroit’s top exports has long been its music, and the region churns out more boundary-pushing artists than we can even keep track of. (Though we’ll die trying, dammit.) Every year, we catch up with newer artists in our new Detroit music issue — here are seven you should absolutely know about in 2022.

How Michigan rapper BabyTron broke the internet with witty bars and a throwback sound

In a world of soulless EDM, Ash Lauryn keeps the spirit of Detroit techno alive

Now in L.A., genre-bending singer Sam Austins is blasting off to new heights

Southwest Detroit rapper SouFy brings Indigenous issues to the forefront

Indie band Summer Like The Season’s DIY ethos is paying off

Death metal trio Perversion is the filthiest of apocalyptic Detroit

Inside the colorful world of indie rock band the Doozers

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from Dua Lipa&#146;s &#145;Future Nostalgia&#146; tour stop at Detroit&#146;s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from Dua Lipa&#146;s &#145;Future Nostalgia&#146; tour stop at Detroit&#146;s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert
Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Tyler, the Creator's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Photos from Dua Lipa&#146;s &#145;Future Nostalgia&#146; tour stop at Detroit&#146;s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from Dua Lipa’s ‘Future Nostalgia’ tour stop at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Trending

Nick Waterhouse talks Motown influences ahead of intimate gigs at Detroit’s Willis Show Bar

By Lee DeVito

Nick Waterhouse talks Motown influences ahead of intimate gigs at Detroit’s Willis Show Bar

jessica Care moore’s ‘Daughters of Betty’ jams to a sold-out crowd at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright

By Randiah Camille Green

jessica Care moore.

Renovations at Pontiac’s Elektricity venue mix the old with the new

By Lee DeVito

Renovations at Pontiac’s Elektricity venue mix the old with the new (2)

Checking in with Detroit emcee Pariis Noel

By Kahn Santori Davison

Checking in with Detroit emcee Pariis Noel (2)

Also in Music

Aretha Franklin Amphitheater announces lineup for 2022 Wednesday Jazzy Nights series

By Randiah Camille Green

Damien Escobar will open up the concert series on June 8.

Charivari Detroit Music Festival celebrating Detroit-based DJs set for August

By Randiah Camille Green

The 2022 Charivari Detroit Music Festival will be at Historic Fort Wayne.

R.I.P. Kevin ‘The Last Soulman’ Jones of Detroit hip-hop group A.W.O.L.

By Kahn Santori Davison

R.I.P. Kevin ‘The Last Soulman’ Jones of Detroit hip-hop group A.W.O.L.

Greta Van Fleet postpones Flint and Ypsi shows to September

By Lee DeVito

Josh Kiszka of Greta Van Fleet.
More

Digital Issue

March 30, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us