The 2022 new Detroit music issue

One of Detroit’s top exports has long been its music, and the region churns out more boundary-pushing artists than we can even keep track of. (Though we’ll die trying, dammit.) Every year, we catch up with newer artists in our new Detroit music issue — here are seven you should absolutely know about in 2022.

How Michigan rapper BabyTron broke the internet with witty bars and a throwback sound

In a world of soulless EDM, Ash Lauryn keeps the spirit of Detroit techno alive

Now in L.A., genre-bending singer Sam Austins is blasting off to new heights

Southwest Detroit rapper SouFy brings Indigenous issues to the forefront

Indie band Summer Like The Season’s DIY ethos is paying off



Death metal trio Perversion is the filthiest of apocalyptic Detroit

Inside the colorful world of indie rock band the Doozers

