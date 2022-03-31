Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Techno pioneer Juan Atkins added to Detroit’s Movement festival lineup

The 'Godfather of Techno' will perform what is being billed as a '40 Years of Detroit Techno' set

By on Thu, Mar 31, 2022 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge Juan Atkins. - JEREMY DEPUTAT / RED BULL CONTENT POOL
Jeremy Deputat / Red Bull Content Pool
Juan Atkins.

Detroit's upcoming Movement music festival just got even bigger.

On Thursday, organizers announced the addition of Juan Atkins to the fest's lineup, who will perform what is being billed as a "40 Years of Detroit Techno" DJ set.

Atkins is regarded as the "Godfather of Techno," having released what is considered the first Detroit techno record, "Alleys of Your Mind," a 1981 track by his group Cybotron with Richard Davis. He has also continued to make electronic music as Model 500 (whose 1985 track "Night Drive (Thru-Babylon)" name-checks Metro Times) as well as through his label, Metroplex Records.

Atkins joins more than 110 previously announced acts, including Jeff Mills, Richie Hawtin, Adam Beyer, Flying Lotus, Skrillex, Kevin Saunderson as E-Dancer, Carl Craig b2b James Murphy, DJ Minx, the Blessed Madonna, and many others.

This year's Movement is the first time the festival will return to its long-time home at Detroit's Hart Plaza since the pandemic started. In 2020, the festival pivoted to a virtual format, and in 2021 a "micro" version was held across three Detroit smaller venues.

The festival is scheduled for its traditional time during Memorial Day weekend, Saturday, May 28-Monday, May 30. Tickets are available at movementfestival.com.
