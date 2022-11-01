Taylor Swift is coming to Detroit on her ‘The Eras’ tour

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18, with presale options starting Nov. 15.

By on Tue, Nov 1, 2022 at 12:40 pm

click to enlarge TAYLOR IS COMING TO DETROIT. - Instagram, @taylorswift
Instagram, @taylorswift
TAYLOR IS COMING TO DETROIT.

Time to freak out: Taylor Swift is coming to Detroit.

Here's everything Swifties need to know about Tay Tay's upcoming stadium tour.

Swift will play Ford Field on June 10, 2023 as part of her "The Eras" tour. Presale tickets will be released at 10 a.m. Nov. 15, with special Capital One cardholder presale starting at 2 p.m. Nov. 15. Tickets go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Nov. 18. Fans can sign up for presale registration at ticketmaster.com. There is no pricing info on the website.

"The Eras" tour kicks off in March in Arizona and runs through August. Swift's website lists Phoebe Bridgers, HAIM, Gayle, Beabadoobee, Girl in Red, Gracie Abrams, MUNA and OWENN as supporting acts.

Girl in Red and OWENN will be appearing with Swift in Detroit.

"The Eras" tour supports Swift's latest release, the highly anticipated Midnights. It's her "11th album to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 charts," according to Pitchfork, and it sold more than 1 million copies the first week it was out.

Swift announced Midnights' release date during the MTV Video Music Awards on Aug. 28 as she accepted her award for Video of the Year for All Too Well: The Short Film. During her award acceptance speech, Swift described Midnights as “the stories of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life." After the announcement, Swift also shared the album’s track titles via social media, building up anticipation in her fanbase.

A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, Cincinnati CityBeat. It is republished with permission.

