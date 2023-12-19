Some Detroit holiday gigs for your radar

click to enlarge Bandcamp Ectomorph.

Gather with Family at TV Lounge this holiday season: There isn’t much physical evidence of the legendary ’90s Detroit rave scene left, with warehouses torn down and venues closed. The popular Instagram account @DetroitRaveFlyers — now with a printed zine — serves as a great time capsule of the scene’s visual style, but what did it truly sound like? It might sound like FAMILY, a party which is celebrating its 27th anniversary at TV Lounge (2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit) this Saturday, Dec. 22. FAMILY is hosted by Adriel Fantastique, who started the first edition of the dance party at the Tom Philips Post on Gratiot back in 1996. Over the years, it’s hosted nearly every local techno legend, including Derek Plaslaiko, Rob Hood, Eddie Fowlkes, Paperclip People (Carl Craig), Jason Kendig, Carlos Souffront, Lauren Flax, and the list goes on. This year’s lineup includes more legends with Ectomorph and Brian Kage, plus some sparkle from legend-in-the-making Auntie Chanel. Tickets available via Resident Advisor. —Joe

Annual Boxing Day rock show at Jumbo’s: To our neighbors across the river in Windsor, Dec. 26 marks a continuation of Christmas celebrations in the form of Boxing Day. To certain Detroiters, it marks the annual punk rock gathering that’s been hosted at Jumbo’s Bar (3736 3rd Ave., Detroit) for a number of years now. It’s an annual tradition of sorts, put together by Joe Casey (better known as the lead singer in Protomartyr), that gives friends who are home for the holidays a meeting point to grab a few beers and see some of the latest local bands. This year’s show is happening on Tuesday, Dec. 26, and the lineup includes Day Residue, Time Creep, Core Values, and 100s Of Vultures and as always, admission is free. If you want an idea of what to expect, Tyvek released a live recording from when they played the gig in 2018 — you can listen to Boxing Day Fête via their Bandcamp page. As Jumbo’s owner Cindy Furkovich says, “there’s only one rule: you can’t be an asshole.” —Joe

THRG is kicking off NYE weekend with Peach at Marble Bar: New Year’s Eve is always a tough holiday to plan for. Everyone wants to be at a different place, and no one can decide whether they want to be at a club or cozy in someone’s home when the clock strikes midnight. If you’re looking to avoid the calamity of trying to herd your entire friend group into the same room for the big night, you could always go out the night before instead! Local collective THRG is throwing a show at Marble Bar (1501 Holden St., Detroit) on Friday, Dec. 30th, with London-via-Toronto artist Peach on headlining duties and Detroit’s own Beige and RIRKIN providing local support. If you haven’t already checked out Peach’s mix series on NTS Radio, you definitely should; this is a no-frills, straightforward lineup of great dance music to start off your weekend right. And hey, if you end up staying cozy in your house for New Year’s Eve itself, at least you got a taste of the dance floor before saying goodbye to 2023. Tickets are available via Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Playboy After Dark party at Northern Lights Lounge on New Year’s Eve: If you’re looking to get a little frisky on New Year’s Eve, but less in a super-fancy way and more in a “let’s dress up and drink beer and get rowdy” type of way, then Northern Lights Lounge (660 W. Baltimore St., Detroit) is the place for you. I can’t remember the last time I saw a rock show happen there (I’m more used to the jazz/blues/DJ nights that they throw regularly in the summertime), so when I saw this show pop up organized by Old Soul Vintage I was intrigued to say the least. The lineup is pretty stacked, with Shadow Show, The Stools, Toeheads, and Sugar Tradition all contributing sets, and the evening will also be MC’d by Austin Ahmad, DJ’d by Johnny Athey, and there will even be a go-go performance by Charo. This promises to be a unique show at a classic Detroit watering hole, so be sure to grab your tickets via the Old Soul Vintage website before they’re gone! —Broccoli

