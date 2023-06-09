‘Simply The Best: The Music of Tina Turner’ coming to Detroit Symphony Orchestra

Of course, it'll include hits like “What’s Love Got To Do With It” and “Disco Inferno"

By on Fri, Jun 9, 2023

click to enlarge Tina Turner during her 50th Anniversary Tour in 2009. - Philip Spittle, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Philip Spittle, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Tina Turner during her 50th Anniversary Tour in 2009.

Almost 40 years ago, Tina Turner asked us, “Who needs a heart when a heart can be broken?” In fact, we all do, but if rock ’n’ roll fans didn't have hearts, they wouldn't have been so devastated over the news of Turner’s passing on May 24 at age 83.

The Detroit Symphony Orchestra is giving Turner a Detroit-style send-off on Saturday, July 8 with its upcoming tribute concert, Simply The Best: The Music of Tina Turner.

The show is set for 8 p.m. and will include Turner’s hits including “What’s Love Got to Do With It,” “Disco Inferno,” “Private Dancer,” “Proud Mary,” “Simply the Best,” and more. The lineup for the evening features vocalists Tamika Lawrence, Shaleah Adkisson, Scott Coulter, and pianist John Boswell.

Detroit’s showcase dedicated to Black women in rock music, Daughters of Betty, is also planning a tribute to Turner for this summer’s Concert of Colors.

Tickets for Simply The Best: The Music of Tina Turner start at $39 are on sale via the DSO box office and dso.org.

Steffanie Christi’an rocking the stage for the Daughters of Betty 2022 show.

Detroit’s Daughters of Betty plot Tina Turner tribute for Concert of Colors: The group formerly known as Black Women Rock! promises ‘it’s ‘bout to be wild’

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
