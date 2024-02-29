  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements
  1. Music
  2. Concert Announcements

Sigur Rós announces Detroit date with full orchestra

The acclaimed rock band will be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra for the Masonic Temple concert

By
Feb 29, 2024 at 12:00 pm
Sigur Rós.
Sigur Rós. Chloé Kritharas
Share on Nextdoor

Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós has announced a limited U.S. tour with a full 41-piece orchestra, including a stop at Detroit’s Masonic Temple.

The acclaimed band is teaming up with the Wordless Music Orchestra for the eight-date trek, with the exception of the Motor City, where they’ll be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

The band is touring in support of 2023’s ÁTTA, which features the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Known for its ethereal sound, the band has been touring with orchestral accompaniment since 2022.

A teaser trailer is below.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

Subscribe to our Newsletter
Revelers at Movement Festival 2023.
By Lee DeVito
Afro Nation is back in Detroit on August 17-18.
By Randiah Camille Green
Promotional artwork for Somewhere in Detroit.
By Randiah Camille Green
The Commodores perform in 2012.
By Randiah Camille Green

All material © 2024 Detroit Metro Times, Ferndale, MI. All rights reserved.

Powered By Foundation
Subscribe