Sigur Rós announces Detroit date with full orchestra

Icelandic rock band Sigur Rós has announced a limited U.S. tour with a full 41-piece orchestra, including a stop at Detroit’s Masonic Temple.

The acclaimed band is teaming up with the Wordless Music Orchestra for the eight-date trek, with the exception of the Motor City, where they’ll be joined by the Detroit Symphony Orchestra.

The show is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 19 at the Masonic Cathedral Theatre.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 8.

The band is touring in support of 2023’s ÁTTA, which features the London Contemporary Orchestra.

Known for its ethereal sound, the band has been touring with orchestral accompaniment since 2022.

A teaser trailer is below.

