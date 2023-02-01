LOL

Say My Name: Beyoncé mixes up St. Louis, MI, with St. Louis, MO

Sorry, ‘Middle of the Mitten’

By on Wed, Feb 1, 2023 at 4:28 pm

click to enlarge Beyoncé is NOT coming to St. Louis, MI. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Beyoncé is NOT coming to St. Louis, MI.

Beyoncé announced her “Renaissance World Tour” on her Instagram page this morning.

The tour coincides with the release of Beyoncé's seventh studio album, Renaissance, which has been nominated for nine Grammys. It will mark her first worldwide tour since "On The Run II" in 2018, when Beyoncé performed with her husband, Jay Z.

But it seems there was a little bit of a hiccup along the way. When Beyoncé's team released the schedule this morning, they accidentally put "St. Louis, MI."

It was a minor cause for concern — because there is a St. Louis, MI, a city of about 7,500 people designated as the "Geographic Center of the Lower Peninsula Michigan" and nicknamed the "Middle of the Mitten."

But it looks like St. Louis, MO beat out St. Louis, MI. Her website has since been updated her website to clarify her show on September 27 will take place in St. Louis, MO.

Beyoncé will stop in Michigan on July 26 at Ford Field in Detroit.

For more information on the schedule and tickets, visit the Beyoncé website.

A version of this story was originally published by our sister paper, St. Louis Riverfront Times.

Category: bad bitch.

Beyoncé is bringing ‘Renaissance’ to Detroit: Now drop it like a thottie, drop it like a thottie

