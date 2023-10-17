Samhain XXIII takes spookiness to a cosmic level, Halloween weekend

click to enlarge Desmond Picotte Eris Drew & Octa Octa.

Taking spookiness to a cosmic level: The Interdimensional Transmissions crew have been the preeminent techno party-throwers for the better part of two decades, and their annual Samhain party is a particular local favorite. The event is named for the Celtic holiday that Halloween spawns from, when, supposedly, the planes of the living and the dead are touching. Now in its twenty-third iteration, this year’s Samhain is happening at the sprawling Tangent Gallery and welcomes breakbeat masters Eris Drew and Octo Octa of the T4T LUV NRG crew. They are bringing their own mobile, custom sound rig, and will play alongside local crew members Sold from Chicago and Detroit’s own Beige. Meanwhile, inside “The Dark Room” will be IT residents Erika and BMG, as well as Patrick Russel and Rrose. I’d expect psychedelic, sometimes beatless techno. Tickets for Saturday, Oct. 28, are available on Resident Advisor and highly encouraged if you don’t want to miss this must-attend night. —Joe

New local releases for punks and house-heads alike: From somewhat opposite ends of the musical spectrum come a couple new releases for the fall season from longtime Detroit stalwarts Kyle Hall and Tyvek. The current lineup of jittery punks that make up Kevin Boyer’s rotating cast in Tyvek is quite stacked – Shelley Salant (Shells, XV) on guitar, Alex Glendening (Deadbeat Beat) on bass, Emily Roll (XV, Haunted) on saxophone, and Fred Thomas (too many to name) on drums. This will be the first new Tyvek album since 2016’s Origin of What, and also the first LP consisting solely of this lineup, which has been playing live together for a while now. It’s called Overland, and there are two songs streaming now via Tyvek’s Bandcamp page, where you can also pre-order the record via Gingko Records ahead of the Nov. 10 release date. While you’re pre-ordering that, click over to Kyle Hall’s latest Postcard To Another Planet EP on his label’s website ForgetTheClock.com to hear two snippets of his latest deep house chuggers. Once the new kid, now the wizened globetrotting DJ, Hall’s output has never slowed nor lost its vitality. Also, as I always say, the best place to listen is at your local record store. —Joe

Mutual Slay is back at P.L.A.V. Post 10: In collaboration with the Hamtramck Queer Alliance, the Mutual Slay series is back this Saturday, Oct. 21 with a stacked lineup taking over the somewhat unconventional venue that is P.L.A.V. Post 10. The night will feature a performance from series resident Mara Wanna, who will be performing some new music, as well as a set from Nancy Friday (fka Co-Stars), a dance set from DJ Ladylike, and a very special drag performance from the one and only Jezebel. These shows are always a really cute moment, where you get a chance to see that one group of people that you never get to see all in one place (at least that’s how it feels to me), kind of like a friend's basement show but in a bigger space with more people and better interior design (plus a legit bar). Show starts at 8 p.m. and is $10 at the door, or you can grab tickets online via Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

5th Dimension and Marble Bar present Luke Slater and Special Request: Every once in a while a show comes up that is so lowkey and yet so good. Such is the case this weekend, as 5th Dimension and Marble Bar are hosting UK powerhouses Luke Slater and Special Request on Friday, Oct. 20, with support from local legend Shawescape and the ever-impressive AK. Luke Slater was integral to techno’s progression in the UK when it first crossed the Atlantic, and Special Request is one of the aliases of Paul Woolford, inspired by music forms he experienced via pirate radio stations in the UK. Resident Advisor’s Dru Allen writes in his RA pick: “Expect everything from tripped-out techno to blistering jungle.” I couldn’t have said it better myself, so I didn’t try! More information about the show and tickets are available on Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

