Rock band Shadow Show kicks off tour in Detroit before heading to SXSW

Chromeo brings the funk: Newcomer venue Big Pink (6640 Wight St., Detroit) has found the sweet spot for throwing shows with eclectic local lineups that bring a wide range of audiences together. The building is well-designed, the crowd is always ready to party, and their musical guests consistently bring the heat. The buzz from their grand opening late last year seems to still be going strong, and this Thursday, March 2 they’re hosting a DJ set from Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo with support from local standouts Qurl and Ro Low for one of their most anticipated shows to date. Expect a high-energy performance that blends the worlds of dance music, rock, synth-pop, disco, funk, and more, and be sure to take a selfie with their TV wall because that’s just the thing to do. Tickets available at Mean.Red. —Broccoli

Show on the road: Retro psychedelic-tinged trio Shadow Show is returning to the touring world in a big way, booting-n-scooting their way down to Texas for this year’s SXSW festival in mid-March. You can help send the band off at Spread Art (5141 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit), where they are sharing the bill this Friday, March 3, with our other faves the Stools. Shadow Show has become locally known for its tight garage rock songs – an intentional throwback to the ’60s era of psychedelic pop and fuzzy guitar solos. The band also dresses the part, usually pulling out ultra-stylish and authentic vintage looks to add to the overall vibe. The show starts at 9 p.m., $10 tix available at the door. —Joe Zimmer

ISSA Party returns: Every once in a while, there are shows that happen at Spot Lite (2905 Beaufait St., Detroit) that you can’t believe you haven’t heard more about. It might be because the venue’s loyal fanbase keep returning without the need for promotional overkill, or it might be that social media algorithms fail to bring all the great shows happening in Detroit to light, but either way, that’s kinda what this column is for! ISSA Party is returning to Spot Lite this Saturday, March 4, and the lineup is a lowkey banger. Legendary Detroit mainstay Whodat will be joined by Tammy Lakkis on the decks, plus we’ll get a special back to back set from Andrea Ghita and Aboudi Issa. This show is not one to miss, so grab your tickets in advance via Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Keeping things weird: Jo Rad Silver and Eddie Logix have been holding it down in Detroit live electronic scene for quite some time. In describing their monthly residency Technically, Yeah at UFO Factory (2110 Trumbull St., Detroit), the duo’s description reads: “We encourage performance of and experimentation with Live Electronic Music driven by commitment to technology, community, movement, and sound.” If any of that sounds good to you, head on down to Corktown on Thursday, March 9 to catch live electronic sets from Gusto and Jesse Clayton, as well as some vinyl-based jams straight from the crates of Logix and Silver themselves. More information is available from Resident Advisor; be sure to bring $10 cash for the door. —Broccoli

