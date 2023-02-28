Rock band Shadow Show kicks off tour in Detroit before heading to SXSW

Plus: More metro Detroit music news

By and on Tue, Feb 28, 2023 at 8:18 am

Share on Nextdoor
click to enlarge Shadow Show. - Mckenzie Pearce
Mckenzie Pearce
Shadow Show.

Got a tip on Detroit’s music scene? Hit us up at [email protected]!

Chromeo brings the funk: Newcomer venue Big Pink (6640 Wight St., Detroit) has found the sweet spot for throwing shows with eclectic local lineups that bring a wide range of audiences together. The building is well-designed, the crowd is always ready to party, and their musical guests consistently bring the heat. The buzz from their grand opening late last year seems to still be going strong, and this Thursday, March 2 they’re hosting a DJ set from Canadian electro-funk duo Chromeo with support from local standouts Qurl and Ro Low for one of their most anticipated shows to date. Expect a high-energy performance that blends the worlds of dance music, rock, synth-pop, disco, funk, and more, and be sure to take a selfie with their TV wall because that’s just the thing to do. Tickets available at Mean.Red. —Broccoli

Event Details
Chromeo DJ Set

Chromeo DJ Set

Thu., March 2, 12-2 p.m.

Big Pink 6440 Wight St., Detroit Downtown Detroit

Buy Tickets

$20

Show on the road: Retro psychedelic-tinged trio Shadow Show is returning to the touring world in a big way, booting-n-scooting their way down to Texas for this year’s SXSW festival in mid-March. You can help send the band off at Spread Art (5141 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit), where they are sharing the bill this Friday, March 3, with our other faves the Stools. Shadow Show has become locally known for its tight garage rock songs – an intentional throwback to the ’60s era of psychedelic pop and fuzzy guitar solos. The band also dresses the part, usually pulling out ultra-stylish and authentic vintage looks to add to the overall vibe. The show starts at 9 p.m., $10 tix available at the door. —Joe Zimmer

Event Details
Shadow Show, The Stools

Shadow Show, The Stools

Fri., March 3, 9 p.m.

Spread Art 5141 Rosa Parks Blvd., Detroit University District

ISSA Party returns: Every once in a while, there are shows that happen at Spot Lite (2905 Beaufait St., Detroit) that you can’t believe you haven’t heard more about. It might be because the venue’s loyal fanbase keep returning without the need for promotional overkill, or it might be that social media algorithms fail to bring all the great shows happening in Detroit to light, but either way, that’s kinda what this column is for! ISSA Party is returning to Spot Lite this Saturday, March 4, and the lineup is a lowkey banger. Legendary Detroit mainstay Whodat will be joined by Tammy Lakkis on the decks, plus we’ll get a special back to back set from Andrea Ghita and Aboudi Issa. This show is not one to miss, so grab your tickets in advance via Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Event Details
ISSA PARTY PRESENTS: Whodat / Tammy Lakkis / Andrea Ghita B2B ABOUDI ISSA

ISSA PARTY PRESENTS: Whodat / Tammy Lakkis / Andrea Ghita B2B ABOUDI ISSA

Sat., March 4, 9 p.m.

Spot Lite 2905 Beaufait St., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Buy Tickets

$15+

Keeping things weird: Jo Rad Silver and Eddie Logix have been holding it down in Detroit live electronic scene for quite some time. In describing their monthly residency Technically, Yeah at UFO Factory (2110 Trumbull St., Detroit), the duo’s description reads: “We encourage performance of and experimentation with Live Electronic Music driven by commitment to technology, community, movement, and sound.” If any of that sounds good to you, head on down to Corktown on Thursday, March 9 to catch live electronic sets from Gusto and Jesse Clayton, as well as some vinyl-based jams straight from the crates of Logix and Silver themselves. More information is available from Resident Advisor; be sure to bring $10 cash for the door. —Broccoli

Event Details
Technically, Yeah with Gusto, Jesse Clayton & Eddie Logix

Technically, Yeah with Gusto, Jesse Clayton & Eddie Logix

Thu., March 9, 9 p.m.

UFO Factory 2110 Trumbull Ave., Detroit Greater Detroit Area

Buy Tickets

$10

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

Scroll to read more Local Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Weezer and Modest Mouse are heading to Pine Knob

By Lee DeVito

Weezer and Modest Mouse are heading to Pine Knob

Detroit’s Motown Museum is hosting a job fair

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Motown Museum is hosting a job fair

Beware of using Brown Paper Tickets, Detroit performer warns

By Lee DeVito

Beware of using Brown Paper Tickets, Detroit performer warns (2)

Snap Dogg: Rap’s ‘Problem Child of Detroit’ grows up

By Kahn Santori Davison

Snap Dogg: Rap’s ‘Problem Child of Detroit’ grows up

Also in Music

Detroit’s Movement fest releases full lineup: Basement Jaxx, Skrillex, Cybotron, Zeds Dead, and more

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Movement fest releases full lineup: Basement Jaxx, Skrillex, Cybotron, Zeds Dead, and more

Weezer and Modest Mouse are heading to Pine Knob

By Lee DeVito

Weezer and Modest Mouse are heading to Pine Knob

Beware of using Brown Paper Tickets, Detroit performer warns

By Lee DeVito

Beware of using Brown Paper Tickets, Detroit performer warns (2)

Depeche Mode is coming to Detroit as part of its ‘Memento Mori Tour’

By Lee DeVito

Depeche Mode pictured in 2018.
More

Digital Issue

February 22, 2023

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us