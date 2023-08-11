Rare first-edition Eminem debut LP up for auction

A portion of proceeds will benefit the Marshall Mathers Foundation

By on Fri, Aug 11, 2023 at 3:10 pm

click to enlarge Eminem sold copies of his debut LP Infinite out of the trunk of his car. - Courtesy of Goldin (left), MikaV via Wikimedia Creative Commons (right)
Courtesy of Goldin (left), MikaV via Wikimedia Creative Commons (right)
Eminem sold copies of his debut LP Infinite out of the trunk of his car.

Before he became the biggest rapper of all time, Eminem, aka Marshall Mathers, aka Slim Shady, was just a 24-year-old white guy trying to break into Detroit’s hip-hop scene, hawking copies of his 1996 debut album Infinite out of the trunk of his car. Only 500 were made, and the record initially flopped.

One of those factory-sealed copies survived, courtesy of Em’s long-time manager Paul Rosenberg. It’s autographed by Mathers as “Slim Shady” and is now being auctioned off by Goldin. A portion of proceeds benefiting the Marshall Mathers Foundation, a charitable organization which provides assistance to Detroit-area youth.

According to Goldin, the copy is the best condition known in existence.

Half the records made were intended for the media, with the other half intended for the general public. This is one of the media copies, distinguished by the “Eight Mile Road” address on the label, sure to be appreciated by fans of the 8 Mile movie star.

You can learn more about the listing at goldin.co.

Happy bidding!

