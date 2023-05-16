Protomartyr to host album listening party at Detroit Tigers game

click to enlarge Trevor Naud Noted Detroit Tigers enthusiasts Protomartyr.

Duality/Detroit returns: Freak Press is the label run by keyboard-piano maestro Ian Finkelstein (or Ian Fink, for short), serving up techno-jazz experimentations and some of the finest modern jazz improvisations to come out of the city. The imprint has slowly released Finkelstein’s more dancey tracks on beloved 12-inch white-label singles, as well as a volume of Duality/Detroit jams recorded live at the group’s popular weekly residency. Typically, the Duality/Detroit concept is based around Fink on keys and synth bass performing alongside a drummer, and often has featured Dez Andrés’s legendary congas playing. As an early kickoff to Movement festival weekend, he’s kicking it up a notch with the Freak Press Ball on Wednesday, May 24 at Marble Bar. The evening will feature a special iteration of Duality/Detroit that includes vocalists Supercoolwicked, Salākastar, and Cjay Hill, guitarist Sasha Kashperko, drummer Amir Edwards, and of course Dez Andrès on percussion. Scott Groves will also be behind the decks for a rare DJ set — the local heavyweight’s only appearance during Movement festivities. Tickets available via Resident Advisor or also at the door. —Joe

Rocksteady Disco brings the balearic energy: Although a big part of the Movement festival and all the parties that surround it is late-night partying, there are plenty of more chill options in the city that weekend. The Rocksteady Disco crew will host their annual Viva La Resistance party for those looking to groove in the sunshine while kicking back with a wine spritzer at Motor City Wine. Label boss Peter Croce will be manning the decks, as well as fellow labelmates Blair French and Eddie Logix to keep the downtempo flow going all day long. The party will also feature a rare set from John Beltran, a veteran producer and DJ known for his ambient techno and IDM compositions, as well as his forays into Latin funk and soul music. The party happens from 2 p.m.-2 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, and advance tickets are available via Rocksteady Disco’s Bandcamp page and will also be available at the door. —Joe

The best local guide to Movement: Every year, Detroit Electronic Quarterly and The Detroit I Love team up to release an all-encompassing guide to Movement festival for fans of electronic music. Before Resident Advisor picks and officially-sanctioned after parties became the norm, since 2017 this hand-held, physically printed guide was the one-stop-shop for all things Movement weekend, and the presence of the pamphlet continues strong to this day. I remember the first Movement that I was set to attend, I begged my friend to get me one, because no matter how hard you search online or tour the city for fliers, there are always a few hidden gems that you might have missed. The release party on Saturday, May 20 at Marble Bar will serve as a pre-party of sorts, featuring DJ selections by Haute to Death, Jeffrey Sfire, and Vincent Patricola, and you can grab your tickets via Resident Advisor. —Broccoli

Protomartyr takes you out to the ball game: For those of you who don’t know, Joe Casey, the frontman of Detroit post-punk band Protomartyr, is a huge Tigers fan — so much so that the band will host a private listening party for its new album Formal Growth in the Desert at the Tiger’s game on May 27 against the White Sox at Comerica Park. Yes, you heard that right — you have the chance to listen to what promises to be a great album based on recent single releases all while drinking beer out of baseball bat-shaped cups and eating your body weight in hot dogs. Your free RSVP gives you the chance to hear their new record in full before its official release on June 2, and also includes tickets to see the baseball game afterwards. RSVP does not guarantee entry, so act fast and visit linkt.ree/protomartyr today to reserve your spot. —Broccoli

