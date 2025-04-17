Pianist Jason Moran stuns

Ryan Patrick Hooper Jason Moran

2025 Detroit Jazz Fest Preview

Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University

Tuesday, April 15

The Detroit Jazz Fest sets itself apart by being the largest free jazz festival in the world.

It’s not easy or cheap for a cultural institution to be able to give it all away for free. Getting rid of any barrier of entry, however, ensures that this festival actually looks and feels like Detroit. That’s a big issue in a majority Black city that often struggles to represent itself via arts, culture and media.

The 2025 edition of the festival will feature major names performing like Keyon Harrold, Kenny Barron, Endea Owens, Chucho Valdes, Branford Marsalis, John Scofield and many more.

This year’s artist-in-residence is a big deal, too. That’s Jason Moran, an accomplished pianist, educator and composer who currently serves as the artistic director for jazz at the Kennedy Center. He’s racked up 18 solo releases via jazz stalwart labels like Blue Note.

During his residency with the fest, he’ll perform three varied sets over Labor Day weekend, including a tribute for Duke Ellington’s 125th birthday.

He gave a private performance as a media preview last night at the Gretchen C. Valade Jazz Center at Wayne State University, showcasing with his ease his skilled labor on the keys.

Moran performed his takes on Ellington’s “Reflections In D,” seamlessly weaving in other Ellington work as he went, like “I Got It Bad (And That Ain’t Good).”

He also honored the late great Geri Allen, who hailed from Detroit and was considered by many as one of the greatest contemporary jazz pianists of all time.

Moran performed his version of “Feed The Fire” by Allen, which he said has become “an anthem” for pianists since it was first released.

“The City of Detroit taught us how to listen,” said Moran, speaking in between performances. His humor was quick, relaxed and in complete juxtaposition of the very technical, professional performances he was effortlessly delivering to a small crowd of maybe 100 patrons.

The evening also included performances by Detroit jazz artists Allen Dennard and Kasan Belgrave.

If Moran’s performance was any indicator of what to expect at this year’s Detroit Jazz Fest, the city is in for one of the best versions of the festival the Motor City has ever seen.

Published in partnership with Midbrow.