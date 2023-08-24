Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

Paxahau is celebrating 25 years with anniversary gig featuring Richie Hawtin

‘Pax25’ will take over Detroit’s TV Lounge on Sept. 9

By on Thu, Aug 24, 2023 at 11:01 am

click to enlarge Richie Hawtin at Paxahau 7-year anniversary at the Masonic Temple. - Douglas Wojciechowski
Douglas Wojciechowski
Richie Hawtin at Paxahau 7-year anniversary at the Masonic Temple.

Detroit electronic music production company Paxahau has been in the business for 25 years.

To celebrate this milestone, Paxahau is throwing a “Pax25” party at Detroit’s TV Lounge on Saturday, Sept. 9. The event will feature sets by Richie Hawtin, Derek Plaslaiko b2b Mike Servito, Recloose, Rimarkable, Fusegrade, and Father Dukes.

Paxahau was first established in 1998 by a group of friends in Detroit’s underground party scene. Its most famous gig is Movement Music Festival, which the company has produced consistently since 2006.

Beyond the techno fest, the group has also overseen production for the Detroit Jazz Festival since 2011, music and entertainment during the 2023 Grand Prix, the American International Auto Show Charity Preview, and most recently the Afrobeats festival Afro Nation Detroit.

“As we celebrate Paxahau’s remarkable 25-year journey, we’re not just marking the passage of time, but the enduring spirit of Detroit’s electronic music community,” said Paxahau president and co-founder Jason Huvaere. “This milestone is a testament to the resilience of our city, the power of music, and the unbreakable bonds forged on dance floors. We’ve been very fortunate to work with some of the world’s finest talents and curate unforgettable experiences. Our commitment to excellent music and the culture it inspires remains unwavering.”

Tickets for Pax25 are available starting at $35.

Event Details

Pax25

Sat., Sept. 9, 8 p.m.

TV Lounge 2548 Grand River Ave., Detroit Detroit

Buy Tickets

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
