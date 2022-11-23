Detroit’s Noel Night announces 2022 musical lineup

click to enlarge Courtesy photo Karl Denson.

Noel Night, Detroit’s long-standing winter holiday event, announced its lineup of musical entertainment featuring a mix of local and national talent.

The event, which takes places across more than 90 participating venues on Saturday, Dec. 3, features more than 15 performances, including funk and jazz flutist Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Shara Nova of pop act My Brightest Diamond, “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis, indie rock band Frontier Ruckus, and New Orleans brass band the Soul Rebels, among others.

“Noel Night is designed as a really special experience for everyone with beautiful outdoor art installations, holiday shopping at small businesses, live music and free activities for all ages,” said Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc., in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners and the over 90 participating venues for their excitement in bringing this tradition back this year.”

The festivities also include outdoor performances at the Detroit Institute of Arts and Detroit Public Library, including Hump the Grinder’s Hair Wars fashion show, video art installations, a puppet show from the Detroit Puppet Company, and live ice sculptors.

There will also be holiday shopping, caroling, food, craft activities, and more.

A full schedule is available at noelnight.org.

