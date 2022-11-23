Detroit’s Noel Night announces 2022 musical lineup

The bill includes Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Shara Nova of My Brightest Diamond, Frontier Ruckus, Thornetta Davis, and more

By on Wed, Nov 23, 2022 at 5:00 pm

click to enlarge Karl Denson. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Karl Denson.

Noel Night, Detroit’s long-standing winter holiday event, announced its lineup of musical entertainment featuring a mix of local and national talent.

The event, which takes places across more than 90 participating venues on Saturday, Dec. 3, features more than 15 performances, including funk and jazz flutist Karl Denson’s Tiny Universe, Shara Nova of pop act My Brightest Diamond, “Detroit’s Queen of the Blues” Thornetta Davis, indie rock band Frontier Ruckus, and New Orleans brass band the Soul Rebels, among others.

“Noel Night is designed as a really special experience for everyone with beautiful outdoor art installations, holiday shopping at small businesses, live music and free activities for all ages,” said Sue Mosey, executive director of Midtown Detroit, Inc., in a statement. “We are grateful to our partners and the over 90 participating venues for their excitement in bringing this tradition back this year.”

The festivities also include outdoor performances at the Detroit Institute of Arts and Detroit Public Library, including Hump the Grinder’s Hair Wars fashion show, video art installations, a puppet show from the Detroit Puppet Company, and live ice sculptors.

There will also be holiday shopping, caroling, food, craft activities, and more.

A full schedule is available at noelnight.org.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Spying on the Queen of Soul

By Jenn Dize and Afeni Evans

Spying on the Queen of Soul

Detroit’s whiterosemoxie distinguishes himself from the rap pack on ‘Wayside’

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Rising Detroit rapper whiterosemoxie.

Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker stays busy with upcoming gigs at Cliff Bell’s

By Jim McFarlin

Rodney Whitaker.

Jack White deactivates Twitter after Musk’s ‘asshole move’ to restore Trump’s account

By Steve Neavling

Jack White performed at his alma mater Cass Tech at a rally for Bernie Sanders.

Also in Music

Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker stays busy with upcoming gigs at Cliff Bell’s

By Jim McFarlin

Rodney Whitaker.

Spying on the Queen of Soul

By Jenn Dize and Afeni Evans

Spying on the Queen of Soul

Detroit’s whiterosemoxie distinguishes himself from the rap pack on ‘Wayside’

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Rising Detroit rapper whiterosemoxie.

Jack White deactivates Twitter after Musk’s ‘asshole move’ to restore Trump’s account

By Steve Neavling

Jack White performed at his alma mater Cass Tech at a rally for Bernie Sanders.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us