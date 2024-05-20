Michigan Central teases grand opening with help of ‘legendary’ Detroit acts

Abandoned for nearly 40 years, Detroit’s former Michigan Central Station will soon reopen its doors following an extensive renovation by Ford Motor Co. — and its grand opening celebration is set to include a free concert by local artists.

While organizers are being coy regarding the lineup, they promise that the June 6 event “Live from Detroit: The Concert” will feature “some of Detroit’s biggest stars.”

At this point, we can only guess who that might be. In 2018, rapper Big Sean performed a short set at a press conference celebrating Ford’s transformation of the former train station into a new mixed-use campus.

We’re told full details will be announced soon, but the general public can register for tickets to the concert starting at noon on Tuesday, May 21 at michigancentral.com. The tickets are free, but registration is required.

The 90-minute outdoor event is also set to include appearances by local leaders and short films. Gates open at 6 p.m., and the show starts at 8:30 p.m.

The concert will be followed by a 10-day open house for the public to see the first floor of the building. Guests can also reserve tours starting at noon on Tuesday.

“There’s no place like Detroit, and we couldn’t be more excited to showcase the city through its own incredible artists,” said Jesse Collins, founder and CEO Jesse Collins Entertainment, which is producing the event. “We’re going to create an unforgettable welcome party for Michigan Central with this new chapter in Detroit history that celebrates the visions of these unique performers who are bound together by a shared love of their city.”

“We can’t wait to bring the city of Detroit, and its legendary performers, together at Michigan Central to show the nation how incredibly powerful [the] Motor City is,” Jesse Collins Entertainment’s Jeannae Rouzan-Clay added. “The city’s rich history will shine throughout the production and we promise a memorable evening full of vibrant performances and entertaining surprises.”

Food, drinks, and commemorative souvenirs will also be available for purchase.

Michigan Central has also been hiring locals to serve as “ambassadors” to welcome guests.

Beyond Ford Motor Co., other tenants are set to include restaurant, retail, and other organizations.

“After a six-year restoration by Ford and so many others, Michigan Central Station will re-open, reimagined as a place of innovation and culture open to all,” Mary Culler, chair of Michigan Central, said in a statement. “This is a historic moment not just for Michigan Central but for those near and far who love Detroit, and that’s why we’re creating an opening worthy of this achievement that invites everyone to join us for the station’s next chapter, no matter where they are located in the world.”

First opened in 1913, the last train departed the towering train station in 1988. It then became a symbol of Detroit’s ruin, so it’s certainly good to see new life breathed into the beautiful building.