Metallica announces two Detroit shows in 2023

The band promises both nights will have completely different set lists

By on Mon, Nov 28, 2022 at 10:57 am

Metallica in 2017. - Kreepin Deth, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Kreepin Deth, Wikimedia Creative Commons
Metallica in 2017.

The heavy metal stalwarts in Metallica have a new album, 72 Seasons, slated for release in April, and on Monday they announced a world tour to support it with a stop in the Motor City.

The “M72” tour is a mini-festival of sorts, with the band playing two shows in each city, and promising not to play the same set list twice. Detroit’s shows are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 10 and Sunday, Nov. 12 at Ford Field.

The dates will feature an “in-the-round” stage set-up surrounded on all sides by fans. In a post on metallica.com, the band also says, “Most of the shows (sorry, not all — we tried!) will be on Fridays and Sundays, so we’ll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans at before the shows kick-off and on the Saturday night in between.”

Michigan’s rock ’n’ roll revivalists Greta Van Fleet will also join the band on the tour, but not for the Detroit dates. Pantera and Mammoth WVH have been announced as the support acts for the first night in the D and Five Finger Death Punch and Ice Nine Kills on the second.

Tickets for access to both nights go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday through Ticketmaster. Tickets for individual nights will be available starting on Jan. 20.

A portion of proceeds from tickets go to the Metallica’s All Within My Hands foundation, which supports grants for career and technical education programs in the U.S., aid for people experiencing food insecurity, and disaster relief efforts worldwide.

You can listen to the first single from 72 Seasons, “Lux Aeterna,” below.

Coming soon: Metro Times Daily newsletter. We’ll send you a handful of interesting Detroit stories every morning. Subscribe now to not miss a thing.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
Read More about Lee DeVito
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Detroit’s Noel Night announces 2022 musical lineup

By Lee DeVito

Karl Denson.

Spying on the Queen of Soul

By Jenn Dize and Afeni Evans

Spying on the Queen of Soul

Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker stays busy with upcoming gigs at Cliff Bell’s

By Jim McFarlin

Rodney Whitaker.

A new venue called Big Pink is opening in Detroit

By Lee DeVito

A new venue called Big Pink is opening in Detroit

Also in Music

Catching up with Dark Capricorn Rising Lead Guitarist and Producer Rick Young SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Catching up with Dark Capricorn Rising Lead Guitarist and Producer Rick Young

Jazz bassist Rodney Whitaker stays busy with upcoming gigs at Cliff Bell’s

By Jim McFarlin

Rodney Whitaker.

Spying on the Queen of Soul

By Jenn Dize and Afeni Evans

Spying on the Queen of Soul

Detroit’s whiterosemoxie distinguishes himself from the rap pack on ‘Wayside’

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Rising Detroit rapper whiterosemoxie.
More

Digital Issue

November 23, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us