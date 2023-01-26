Two Detroit emcees collab for a one-off free performance in Royal Oak

Mahogany Jones and Boog Brown are filming the show in the hopes of landing on NPR’s ‘Tiny Desk’ series

By on Thu, Jan 26, 2023

click to enlarge Mahogany Jones and Boog Brown. - Courtesy photos
Courtesy photos
Mahogany Jones and Boog Brown.

You can catch two of Detroit’s most dynamic performers and hip-hop artists performing in Royal Oak this Saturday.

Mahogany Jones and Boog Brown are filming the show at the Bamboo co-working offices in hopes of landing a coveted spot on NPR’s “Tiny Desk” series.

“The cool part is when Boog Brown reached out and said, ‘I want to do Tiny Desk things.’ I then hit her up separately and thought, ‘How cool would it be to do an entry together,’” says Jones.

“So it’s going to be pretty fresh considering it’s a live remix of one of the songs that means the most to me,” Jones says of “Strong Friends/Weak Friends,” a track off her 2022 LP Better, which she adds is “a song dealing with the weight of depression and the need for us to check in on each other.”

“Mahogany is such a strong writer and top tier performer that as I get better in my craft, I have to work with the best,” adds Brown. “Steel sharpens steel! Feel blessed. This is a long time coming.”

In addition to tracks from Better, Brown will be performing songs from her unreleased album Super Useful Tools and her 2013 LP The Late Bloom.

“This performance is special because it speaks to the magic of Detroit, the gift of sisterhood, and the empowerment that comes from connection and collaboration,” says Jones, who’s coming in town from Florida for the show.

The two say they plan on their set to be about 40 minutes long, and both artists promise that fans will leave with their souls and eardrums enriched.

“Best not to expect anything but a good time,” says Brown. “Word to me.”

The show will be from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28 at Bamboo, 220 S. Main St., Royal Oak. Due to limited capacity, email for [email protected] for entry.

About The Author

Kahn Santori Davison

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
Read More about Kahn Santori Davison
