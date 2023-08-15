Madonna reschedules Detroit concert following illness

The ‘Queen of Pop’ is headed to Little Caesars Arena in 2024

By on Tue, Aug 15, 2023 at 12:23 pm

click to enlarge Madonna’s back. - Shutterstock
Shutterstock
Madonna’s back.

Madonna has rescheduled the U.S. leg of her upcoming 40th anniversary “Celebration Tour,” including a hometown concert of sorts at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

The new date is now Monday, January 15, 2024, rescheduled from Tuesday, Aug. 8.

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date, but fans no longer able to attend have 30 days to request a refund at point of purchase.

The “Queen of Pop” canceled the dates last month following what a manager described as a “serious” infection that left the singer hospitalized and reluctantly postponing the shows.

“My first thought when I woke up in the hospital was my children,” Madonna wrote in an Instagram post. “My second thought was that I did not want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour. I also didn’t want to let down the people who worked tirelessly with me over the past few months to create my show. I hate to disappoint anyone.”

The tour, which celebrates the singer’s 40-year career, kicks off this fall in Europe.

Madonna was unable to reschedule all of the dates, however, with shows in Tulsa, Nashville, San Francisco, Las Vegas, and Phoenix canceled due to scheduling conflicts. “Madonna regrets the inconvenience to fans and hopes to make it up to those markets in the future,” a press release states.

Born Madonna Louise Ciccone in Bay City, the singer grew up in Pontiac and what is now Rochester Hills. She used to downplay her Michigan roots, but has since embraced her Detroit connection in recent years.

Little Caesars Arena

2645 Woodward Ave., Detroit Detroit

60 events 108 articles

