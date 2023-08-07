Madlib and Karriem Riggins to team up at Detroit Jazz Fest

Both artists have collaborated with the late J Dilla

By on Mon, Aug 7, 2023 at 12:48 pm

click to enlarge Detroit’s Karriem Riggins (left) and Madlib (right). - Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons
Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons
Detroit’s Karriem Riggins (left) and Madlib (right).

The Detroit Jazz Festival is going hip-hop.

The Detroit jazz drummer and hip-hop producer Karriem Riggins has already been announced as the festival’s Artist-in-Residence with three performances throughout the weekend. On Monday, organizers revealed that he’ll be joined by L.A. multi-instrumentalist and DJ Madlib for a special mashup.

The Detroit Jazz Festival stretches from Hart Plaza to Campus Martius during Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4. Madlib and Riggins’s set is from 9-10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Carhartt Amphitheater Stage in Hart Plaza.

Both artists have collaborated with the late Detroit beatmaker J Dilla, and Riggins will do a solo Dilla tribute set, “J Dilla Lives Forever” on Sunday, Sept. 3. Riggins will also close out the festival on Monday, Sept. 4 at Campus Martius.

Jazz Fest also includes performances by NEA Jazz Masters Regina Carter, Louis Hayes, Kenny Garrett, and more.

For the full lineup and schedule, see detroitjazzfest.org.

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
