Madlib and Karriem Riggins to team up at Detroit Jazz Fest

click to enlarge Randy Miramontez/Shutterstock and Wikimedia Commons Detroit’s Karriem Riggins (left) and Madlib (right).

The Detroit Jazz Festival is going hip-hop.

The Detroit jazz drummer and hip-hop producer Karriem Riggins has already been announced as the festival’s Artist-in-Residence with three performances throughout the weekend. On Monday, organizers revealed that he’ll be joined by L.A. multi-instrumentalist and DJ Madlib for a special mashup.

The Detroit Jazz Festival stretches from Hart Plaza to Campus Martius during Labor Day weekend from Friday, Sept. 1 through Monday, Sept. 4. Madlib and Riggins’s set is from 9-10:15 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 at the Carhartt Amphitheater Stage in Hart Plaza.

Both artists have collaborated with the late Detroit beatmaker J Dilla, and Riggins will do a solo Dilla tribute set, “J Dilla Lives Forever” on Sunday, Sept. 3. Riggins will also close out the festival on Monday, Sept. 4 at Campus Martius.

Jazz Fest also includes performances by NEA Jazz Masters Regina Carter, Louis Hayes, Kenny Garrett, and more.

For the full lineup and schedule, see detroitjazzfest.org.

