Local Buzz: Detroit’s Charivari festival returns for 10th anniversary

click to enlarge Viola Klocko Detroit’s Charivari festival returns to the Historic Fort Wayne.

Charivari celebrates 10 years: Many people know about Movement Music Festival, but less are aware of one of Detroit’s most treasured gatherings in electronic music. Charivari is celebrating its 10-year anniversary this year at the Historic Fort Wayne on Aug. 11-13, and the lineup is pretty stellar with Delano Smith, DJ Minx, and Sillygirlcarmen, among others. On top of that, Charivari has an incredible series of pre-party and after-party events that will extend the celebration far beyond the three-day festival, including Thursday, July 27 at The Rabbit Hole in Ann Arbor, Saturday, July 29 at Big Pink in Detroit, Saturday, Aug. 5 at Crobar in Cleveland, and Thursday, Aug. 10 at Tangent Gallery in Detroit. Official after-parties include three nights at TV Lounge August 11-13, and two parties on Saturday, Aug. 12 at both Spot Lite and Tangent Gallery. See charivaridetroit.com for more information on the festival, pre-and-post show parties, and more. —Broccoli

Experimental techno artist MGUN drops new LP: Fueled by the mighty Archer Record Pressing, Detroit is never without a surplus of homegrown, bangin’ 12-inch records. Hold Me Recordings is the newly-minted label from Ryan Spencer and MGUN, and their first release is a double pack of raw machine music from MGUN himself. From Time To Time delivers a wide breadth of soulful techno music, reaching into the corners of acid and electro as well. However, MGUN cannot be labeled by any of the innumerable electronic subgenres, and is widely regarded for making minimal techno that doesn't sound so minimal. The tracks on From Time To Time are exclusive to vinyl, and the double-LP is widely available at all Detroit record stores, as well as international distribution online. You can hear short snippets of the tracks via the Hold Me Recordings’ Bandcamp page, or give it a spin at the listening station inside your friendly neighborhood record store. —Joe

New ambient textures, plus a newly launched label: Although it’s been a while since Ann Arbor native Laurel Halo was based in Michigan, the inspiration she takes from the music of Detroit (primarily techno and jazz) is palpable. Over the last decade, the artist has been lauded for their forays into beatless electronic production, influenced by her improvisational jazz background and love for the Detroit techno pioneers. Perhaps that is where her new single “Belleville” takes its name from – the Belleville Three, the early Detroit techno pioneers Juan Atkins, Derek May, and Kevin Saunderson. The track starts out as a one-take piano ballad, layering in synthesized vibraphone and a sudden harmony stack from rising British vocalist Coby Sey. The album Atlas comes out on Sept. 22, and is the first release on Laurel Halo’s new imprint Awe — the same name as her NTS Radio residency. You can pre-order the album via the Bandcamp page, or other online retailers. Keep an eye on Laurel Halo’s social channels to see if a Fall tour will follow the album’s release, as both her live performances and DJ sets are awe-inspiring. —Joe

Donavan Glover and Blaaqgold take over El Club: If you’re familiar with the DJ scene in Detroit, you most certainly recognize the names Donavan Glover and Blaaqgold. Both artists have worked hard to build local followings in the city, establishing residencies at a variety of venues such as Spot Lite, TV Lounge, Deluxx Fluxx, and more, keeping things fresh with new concepts and collaborations. There are many challenges to making a living as a DJ in Detroit; biggest of all, that it’s a relatively small market that has a hard time booking the same artists more than a few times a month. Both Glover and Blaaqgold have defied the odds by consistently showing their versatility and flexibility behind the decks, and their event at El Club on Saturday, July 29 is sure to showcase just that. You never know what to expect with these two, whether it’s dance music, hip-hop, or anything in between, but whatever they end up playing this Saturday night, their chemistry is sure to shine. Tickets available on dice.fm. —Broccoli

