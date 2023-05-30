Local Buzz: Detroit rock band the Stools ready debut album

click to enlarge Courtesy photo The Stools.

Got a Detroit music tip? Send it it [email protected].

The Stools make their proper debut: Amid a flurry of EPs, live recordings, split releases, and singles over the last couple of years, the Stools have become one of the most compelling young bands carrying on the Detroit tradition of hard garage rock. The band has now announced their proper debut LP R U Saved?, due out this Friday, June 2 on Feel It Records. In their songs, you can hear the back-to-basics guitars that hark back to acts like the MC5 and also more bluesy influences akin to the Gories — in fact, the band recently joined forces with Danny Kroha for a string of live shows. They keep it short and sweet on the 12-track album, clocking in at just about 23 minutes, recalling the blistering speed of hardcore punk legends Negative Approach mixed with the kiss off swagger of Iggy Pop. You can check out the lead singles “Stare Scared” and “Into the Street” via The Stools’ Bandcamp page, and order the album on purple or black vinyl as well. There will be a release show on June 2 at UFO Factory, with Prude Boys and Sugar Tradition opening up and DJ Danny Kroha laying it down between sets. Tix available at the door. —Joe

PRC releases first LP: The sporadically-active band PRC (one of Metro Times’ bands to watch in 2017) have had a seat at Detroit’s table of psychedelic, experimental rock music for some time now, originally forming as a duo in 2011. After releasing some tapes and 7-inch records, plus adding a drummer to the lineup, the band has amassed enough songs for an LP. Releasing this Saturday, June 3 via Blue Mind Music, Elastic Time is the first full-length recording from PRC, recorded in 2019 by fellow DIY-experimental Michiganders Fred Thomas and Shelley Salant. There will be an album release show this Saturday as well, at the PLAV Post 10 in Hamtramck, with the punks Day Residue as well as XV (two other Local Buzz faves) also on the bill. You can grab a physical copy at the show, or order one via the Blue Mind Music Bandcamp page. —Joe

Tied Down is bringing the ruckus to the Russell: Detroit has a strong and storied history in the heavier side of live music, and there’s a festival coming up that people should keep an eye out for. Edgemen Printing and The Crofoot are bringing an incredibly stacked lineup of hardcore music to the Russell Industrial Center this weekend, where Gorilla Biscuits and Trapped Under Ice are set to headline a lineup that features Detroit’s own Negative Approach, the elusive Lil Ugly Mane, Drain, Drug Church, and many more on June 3 and 4. More information and tickets can be found at tieddowndetroit.com, and we recommend grabbing some in advance if you want to be there. Take a ride share if you don’t like the idea of parking at the Russell, and make sure to bring some ear plugs. —Broccoli

Underworld absolutely destroyed their Movement closing set: I wasn’t super familiar with Underworld before this past weekend, which is embarrassing for many reasons. But thankfully I followed the recommendations of some of my more music-savvy friends and I made sure to catch their closing set at the last day of Detroit’s Movement Music Festival. For a band that was formed in 1987, their sound is surprisingly innovative and relevant; think big-room live techno laced with driving vocals that are only more enchanting coming from a guy that is more than twice my age (66) that still throws down in ways that most frontmen could only dream of. A powerhouse of an act like that, mixed with the inherent euphoria of knowing that one of Detroit’s most hectic weekends in music was nearly over, resulted in an experience that I can only describe as transcendent. Plus maybe you’ve heard their track, “Born Slippy,” and if you haven’t then you most certainly should put it on right now. —Broccoli

