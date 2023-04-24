Lizzo sweeps Detroit Music Awards

The ‘Special’ singer won all four awards she was nominated for

By on Mon, Apr 24, 2023 at 10:28 am

click to enlarge Blame it on her juice. - Josh Justice
Josh Justice
Blame it on her juice.

Lizzo told us back in 2019 she had the juice, and her slew of wins at this year’s Detroit Music Awards is the pudding in the proof.

The Detroit-born performer was nominated in four categories for the 32nd annual Detroit Music Awards and won every single one. The awards premiered Sunday, April 23 at Emagine Theatres Royal Oak.

She walked away with Outstanding National Album for “Special,” Outstanding National EP or Mixtape for You’re Special, Love Lizzo, and Outstanding National Single and Outstanding Video (major budget) for “About Damn Time.”

“This is such an honor to win not one, not two, not three but four Detroit Music Awards,” the singer said in a video acceptance message. “You all know how important this is for me, ’cause I am an east-sider, off at Van Dyke and Palmetto. Not to mention what Detroit means to me but what Detroit means to music and culture, Motown being the birthplace of modern pop music, honestly, and so much Black music. It’s an honor to win these awards. So thank you much for voting for me, thinking of me. I love you all. God bless you all. I cannot wait to put these on the bookshelf. Y’all stay blessed. Thank you one more time. I love y’all!"

Though the ceremony was filmed, this was the first time since 2019 there was a live presentation of the DMAs, as they have been streamed virtually for the past three years.

It was also Lizzo’s first time winning a DMA.

Folk rock band the Gasoline Gypsies was another top winner, walking away with three awards for Outstanding Americana Artists/Group, Outstanding Americana Recording, and Outstanding Video (limited budget).

Other winners this year include Mac Saturn, Laura Rain and the Caesars, the Planet D Nonet, rapper Sean Forbes, Sweet Crystal, and Barbara Payton. The awards show also included filmed performances by I Prevail, Rockspell featuring the Detroit Youth Choir, Laura Rain and the Caesars, and more.

The full list of winners is below and more info is at detroitmusicawards.net.

  • Outstanding Americana Artists/Group — The Gasoline Gypsies
  • Outstanding Americana Recording — “Under the Weather,” the Gasoline Gypsies
  • Outstanding Blues Artist/Group — Motor City Josh & the Big 3
  • Outstanding Blues Recording — “Every Time I Roll the Dice,” Dave Edwards Band
  • Outstanding Classical Composer — Maurice "Pirahnahead” Herd
  • Outstanding Community Orchestra — Detroit Medical Orchestra
  • Outstanding Small Ensemble — Motor City Brass Band
  • Outstanding Classical Recording — “O Holy Night,” Marla Moore
  • Outstanding Country Artist/Group — The Orbitsuns
  • Outstanding Country Recording — “Raining on Christmas,” Steve Taylor Three
  • Outstanding Electronic Artist/Group — Liz Larin
  • Outstanding Electronic DJ — Linda Lexy
  • Outstanding Electronic Recording — “Electromagnetic Reality,” Will Sessions
  • Outstanding Anthology/Compilation/Reissue — “Live From the Astroturf...,” Alice Cooper
  • Outstanding Family/Children’s Music — Detroit Children's Choir
  • Outstanding Live Performance — 42nd Detroit Jazz Festival
  • Outstanding Live Sound Technician — David Roof
  • Outstanding Local Record Label — Funky D Records
  • Outstanding Local Venue (maximum capacity 2,500) — Cadieux Cafe
  • Outstanding National Album — “Special,” Lizzo
  • Outstanding National EP or Mixtape — “You’re Special, Love Lizzo,” Lizzo
  • Outstanding National Single, “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
  • Outstanding Record Producer — Dave Feeny
  • Outstanding Recording Studio — The Tempermill
  • Outstanding Tribute Band — Kris Kurzawa Group featuring Barbara Payton
  • Outstanding Video, Limited Budget — “Under the Weather,” the Gasoline Gypsies
  • Outstanding Video, Major Budget — “About Damn Time,” Lizzo
  • Outstanding Bass Instrumentalist — Chuck Bartels
  • Outstanding Guitar Instrumentalist — Laith Al-Saadi
  • Outstanding Keyboards Instrumentalist — Chris Codish
  • Outstanding Percussion Instrumentalist — Ron Pangborn
  • Outstanding Specialty Instrumentalist — Bugs Beddow, trombone
  • Outstanding Songwriter — Joan Belgrave
  • Outstanding Vocalist — Barbara Payton
  • Outstanding Gospel/Christian Artist/Group — Sweet Crystal
  • Outstanding Gospel Choir — Motor City Worship
  • Outstanding Gospel/Christian Recording — “7th Heaven,” Sweet Crystal
  • Outstanding Modern Jazz Artist/Group — The Detroit Jazz Project
  • Outstanding Traditional Jazz Artist/Group — Planet D Nonet
  • Outstanding Jazz Recording — “A Tribute to Buddy Johnson,” Planet D Nonet
  • Outstanding R&B Artist/Group — Laura Rain and the Caesars
  • Outstanding R&B Recording — “Rise Again,” Laura Rain and the Caesars
  • Outstanding Rap Artist — Sean Forbes
  • Outstanding Rap Recording — “Little Victories,” Sean Forbes
  • Outstanding Alt/Indie/Punk Artist/Group — The Ruiners
  • Outstanding Heavy/Hard Rock Artist/Group — Kaleido
  • Outstanding Rock/Pop Artists/Group — Mac Saturn
  • Outstanding Rock/Pop Recording — “Until the Money Runs Out,” Mac Saturn
  • Outstanding World Artist/Group — Muruga Booker
  • Outstanding World Recording — “Detroit Riddim Crew Meets Crazy Baldhead: Instru-Mental,” Detroit Riddim Crew

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
