Lizzo sweeps Detroit Music Awards

click to enlarge Josh Justice Blame it on her juice.

Lizzo told us back in 2019 she had the juice, and her slew of wins at this year’s Detroit Music Awards is the pudding in the proof.

The Detroit-born performer was nominated in four categories for the 32nd annual Detroit Music Awards and won every single one. The awards premiered Sunday, April 23 at Emagine Theatres Royal Oak.

She walked away with Outstanding National Album for “Special,” Outstanding National EP or Mixtape for You’re Special, Love Lizzo, and Outstanding National Single and Outstanding Video (major budget) for “About Damn Time.”

“This is such an honor to win not one, not two, not three but four Detroit Music Awards,” the singer said in a video acceptance message. “You all know how important this is for me, ’cause I am an east-sider, off at Van Dyke and Palmetto. Not to mention what Detroit means to me but what Detroit means to music and culture, Motown being the birthplace of modern pop music, honestly, and so much Black music. It’s an honor to win these awards. So thank you much for voting for me, thinking of me. I love you all. God bless you all. I cannot wait to put these on the bookshelf. Y’all stay blessed. Thank you one more time. I love y’all!"

Though the ceremony was filmed, this was the first time since 2019 there was a live presentation of the DMAs, as they have been streamed virtually for the past three years.

It was also Lizzo’s first time winning a DMA.

Folk rock band the Gasoline Gypsies was another top winner, walking away with three awards for Outstanding Americana Artists/Group, Outstanding Americana Recording, and Outstanding Video (limited budget).

Other winners this year include Mac Saturn, Laura Rain and the Caesars, the Planet D Nonet, rapper Sean Forbes, Sweet Crystal, and Barbara Payton. The awards show also included filmed performances by I Prevail, Rockspell featuring the Detroit Youth Choir, Laura Rain and the Caesars, and more.

The full list of winners is below and more info is at detroitmusicawards.net.

Outstanding Americana Artists/Group — The Gasoline Gypsies



Outstanding Americana Recording — “Under the Weather,” the Gasoline Gypsies



Outstanding Blues Artist/Group — Motor City Josh & the Big 3



Outstanding Blues Recording — “Every Time I Roll the Dice,” Dave Edwards Band



Outstanding Classical Composer — Maurice "Pirahnahead” Herd



Outstanding Community Orchestra — Detroit Medical Orchestra



Outstanding Small Ensemble — Motor City Brass Band



Outstanding Classical Recording — “O Holy Night,” Marla Moore



Outstanding Country Artist/Group — The Orbitsuns



Outstanding Country Recording — “Raining on Christmas,” Steve Taylor Three



Outstanding Electronic Artist/Group — Liz Larin



Outstanding Electronic DJ — Linda Lexy



Outstanding Electronic Recording — “Electromagnetic Reality,” Will Sessions



Outstanding Anthology/Compilation/Reissue — “Live From the Astroturf...,” Alice Cooper



Outstanding Family/Children’s Music — Detroit Children's Choir



Outstanding Live Performance — 42nd Detroit Jazz Festival



Outstanding Live Sound Technician — David Roof



Outstanding Local Record Label — Funky D Records



Outstanding Local Venue (maximum capacity 2,500) — Cadieux Cafe



Outstanding National Album — “Special,” Lizzo



Outstanding National EP or Mixtape — “You’re Special, Love Lizzo,” Lizzo



Outstanding National Single, “About Damn Time,” Lizzo



Outstanding Record Producer — Dave Feeny



Outstanding Recording Studio — The Tempermill



Outstanding Tribute Band — Kris Kurzawa Group featuring Barbara Payton



Outstanding Video, Limited Budget — “Under the Weather,” the Gasoline Gypsies



Outstanding Video, Major Budget — “About Damn Time,” Lizzo



Outstanding Bass Instrumentalist — Chuck Bartels



Outstanding Guitar Instrumentalist — Laith Al-Saadi



Outstanding Keyboards Instrumentalist — Chris Codish



Outstanding Percussion Instrumentalist — Ron Pangborn



Outstanding Specialty Instrumentalist — Bugs Beddow, trombone



Outstanding Songwriter — Joan Belgrave



Outstanding Vocalist — Barbara Payton



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Artist/Group — Sweet Crystal



Outstanding Gospel Choir — Motor City Worship



Outstanding Gospel/Christian Recording — “7th Heaven,” Sweet Crystal



Outstanding Modern Jazz Artist/Group — The Detroit Jazz Project



Outstanding Traditional Jazz Artist/Group — Planet D Nonet



Outstanding Jazz Recording — “A Tribute to Buddy Johnson,” Planet D Nonet



Outstanding R&B Artist/Group — Laura Rain and the Caesars



Outstanding R&B Recording — “Rise Again,” Laura Rain and the Caesars



Outstanding Rap Artist — Sean Forbes



Outstanding Rap Recording — “Little Victories,” Sean Forbes



Outstanding Alt/Indie/Punk Artist/Group — The Ruiners



Outstanding Heavy/Hard Rock Artist/Group — Kaleido



Outstanding Rock/Pop Artists/Group — Mac Saturn



Outstanding Rock/Pop Recording — “Until the Money Runs Out,” Mac Saturn



Outstanding World Artist/Group — Muruga Booker



Outstanding World Recording — “Detroit Riddim Crew Meets Crazy Baldhead: Instru-Mental,” Detroit Riddim Crew

