Lizzo gets hit with another lawsuit by a former employee

Asha Daniels alleges she was denied breaks during 20-hour shifts and members of Lizzo’s team called Black performers ‘dumb,’ ‘useless,’ and ‘fat’

By on Thu, Sep 21, 2023 at 4:08 pm

Grammy-winning singer Lizzo has been hit with another lawsuit from a former employee alleging unfair working conditions.

Asha Daniels, who says she previously worked in Lizzo’s wardrobe department, is alleging that she was sometimes denied breaks during 20-hour shifts, TMZ reports. She also alleges that she witnessed a member of Lizzo’s team, Amanda Nomura, calling Black women on Lizzo’s 2023 tour “dumb,” “useless,” and “fat.”

In the lawsuit, Daniels alleges Nomura told her not to wear sexy clothing around Lizzo because the singer didn’t want her boyfriend to be around other beautiful women. In one incident, she alleges Nomura rolled a clothing rack over her ankle and she was later reprimanded for wearing Crocs to ease the swelling. Daniels was eventually fired.

While most of the complaints in this lawsuit seem to be aimed at Nomura, a previous lawsuit against Lizzo from three of her former dancers names the singer, her Big Grrl Big Touring production company, and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

That complaint alleges sexual harassment stemming from an incident where Lizzo pressured a dancer into touching a nude performer’s breasts in an Amsterdam adult club. The dancers also claim Lizzo encouraged them to “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” Additionally, the suit accuses Lizzo and her team of disability discrimination, fat shaming, and racial discrimination.

Daniels is being represented by the same lawyer who is representing the first three plaintiffs, Neama Rahmani.

In a statement, Lizzo’s team denied the latest accusations.

“As Lizzo receives a Humanitarian Award tonight from the Black Music Action Coalition for the incredible charitable work she has done to lift up all people, an ambulance-chasing lawyer tries to sully this honor by recruiting someone to file a bogus, absurd publicity-stunt lawsuit who, wait for it, never actually met or even spoke with Lizzo,” spokesman Stefan Friedman said. “We will pay this as much attention as it deserves. None.”

