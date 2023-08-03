Lizzo calls lawsuit from former dancers ‘outrageous’ and ‘sensationalized’

Meanwhile, others have also come forward with toxic workplace allegations

By on Thu, Aug 3, 2023 at 11:16 am

click to enlarge Lizzo performs at Saint Andrew's Hall for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series in October 2022. - Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Scott Legato/Getty Images for SiriusXM
Lizzo performs at Saint Andrew's Hall for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series in October 2022.

Lizzo has broken her silence about a shocking lawsuit from three former dancers alleging that the singer and her team created a hostile, abusive work environment. They also allege sexual harassment and weight-shaming.

Dancers Arianna Davis, Crystal Williams, and Noelle Rodriguez are suing the “Special” singer for emotional distress, unpaid wages, loss of earnings, and attorney’s fees.

In a lengthy statement published to Twitter on Thursday morning, Lizzo called the allegations “false,” “outrageous,” and “unbelievable.”

“These sensationalized stories are coming from former employees who have already publicly admitted that they were told their behavior on tour was inappropriate and unprofessional,” the Grammy award-winning performer wrote.

One incident described in the lawsuit involves a post-concert afterparty at an Amsterdam strip club where Lizzo allegedly pressured the dancers to touch a nude performer’s breasts and “catch dildos launched from the performers’ vaginas and eat bananas protruding from the performers’ vaginas.” The dancers claim they were not told the party would take place at a strip club.

Davis is also alleging in the lawsuit that Lizzo made thinly veiled comments about her weight following a performance and forced her to disclose personal issues like struggles with binge eating, anxiety, and depression.

The suit also names Lizzo’s Big Grrrl Big Touring production company and dance captain Shirlene Quigley.

Lizzo said she is “not the villain that people and the media have portrayed.”

“I am very open with my sexuality and expressing myself but I cannot accept or allow people to use that openness to make me out to be something I am not,” she wrote. “There is nothing I take more seriously than the respect we deserve as women in the world. I know what it feels like to be body shamed on a daily basis and would absolutely never criticize or terminate an employee because of their weight."

It’s not looking good for Lizzo, however, as a slew of others have spoken out against the singer, saying they had similar experiences working for her.

Lizzo’s former creative director Quinn Wilson wrote on her Instagram story, “i haven’t been apart [sic] of that world for around three years, for a reason. I very much applaud the dancers courage to bring this to light. And I grieve parts of my own experience.”

Another former dancer, Courtney Hollinquest wrote that she was not part of the lawsuit but that the accounts were “very much” her experience during her time working with Lizzo.

Filmmaker Sophia Nahli Allison also wrote in a series of Instagram stories that she “walked away” from directing a documentary about Lizzo after two weeks of being treated with disrespect.

“I witnessed how arrogant, self-centered, and unkind she is. I was not protected and was thrown into a shitty situation with little support,” she wrote. “My spirit said to run as fast as you fucking can and I’m so grateful I trusted my gut. I felt gaslit and was deeply hurt, but I’ve healed. Reading these reports made me realize how dangerous of a situation it was. This kind of abuse of power happens far too often. Much love and support to the dancers.”

In another story posted to Instagram, Allison said others have privately approached her with appalling experiences with Lizzo since she spoke out.

“I have also been affirmed by people who witnessed what I went through,” she continued. “Lizzo creates an extremely toxic and hostile working environment and undermines the work, labor, and authority of other black and brown womxn in the process.”

Lizzo.

