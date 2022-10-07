Lizzo bounces back to give us the performance we need at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Lizzo was in full force at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, seemingly recovered from a sinus infection that dampened her performance at Saint Andrew’s Hall the night before.
The two-hour-long set included a bigger squad of her Big Grrrl dancers, video backdrops, sparkly costume changes, and several songs the Detroit native didn’t sing during the hour-long Saint Andrew’s show.
That gig, which was part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, was just an appetizer and the Little Caesars Arena show was the whole damn meal.
It popped off with sassy performances by rappers Saucy Santana and Latto, whose dancers hyped up the crowd.
Saucy Santana’s ass is so big, you could see it clearly from the nosebleed seats (we know because that’s where we were). He shook that thing all over the stage in a green fringe romper as his backup dancers vogued, twerked, and served death drops. Everything was as we expected from the “Booty” rapper/dancer.
Latto was giving full-on boss bitch as she strutted up and down the stage in a blonde ensemble and matching wig.
When her dancers took a break from all the ass-shaking and came out with signs that read “Protect women’s rights,” and “Pussy,” it set the stage for an evening that empowered women to do whatever the fuck they want, when they want, and how they want.
Lizzo continued the resounding message as she belted out “Cuz I Love You,” “2 Be Loved (Am) I Ready,” “Rumors,” “Truth Hurts,” and “I Love You Bitch.” An intimate performance of “Naked” saw the message “my body, my choice” digitally projected onto the singer’s bodysuit.
The arena roared for Lizzo and she roared back. Her vocals were "vocaling” just fine that day compared to the night before when she told fans her "my vocals ain't vocaling today," and said she was tired halfway through the set.
Despite being in a massive arena with 20,000 fans, Lizzo makes you feel like she’s talking directly to you when she says “if you don’t feel like you’re special, know that you are special to me” and “I love you, you are beautiful, and you can do anything.”
The passion and confidence in her voice and the very air that hangs around her are why people are so drawn to Lizzo. Her self-love echoes out through the microphone, embracing the audience in a warm hug that lets them know it’s OK to love themselves too.
All the performers — Lizzo, Latto, Saucy Santana, the dance crews, and Lizzo’s all-women backup band — reminded us that it’s OK to be your wonderful, beautiful, boss-bitch self.
It’s about damn time that we normalize loving ourselves.
