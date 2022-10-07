Vote for the Best Of Detroit 2022

Lizzo bounces back to give us the performance we need at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Lizzo and openers Saucy Santana and Latto remind us it’s OK to be your wonderful, beautiful, boss bitch self

By on Fri, Oct 7, 2022 at 12:24 pm

click to enlarge Lizzo performs at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on her "The Special" tour. - Josh Justice
Josh Justice
Lizzo performs at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena on her "The Special" tour.

Lizzo was in full force at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena, seemingly recovered from a sinus infection that dampened her performance at Saint Andrew’s Hall the night before.

The two-hour-long set included a bigger squad of her Big Grrrl dancers, video backdrops, sparkly costume changes, and several songs the Detroit native didn’t sing during the hour-long Saint Andrew’s show.

That gig, which was part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, was just an appetizer and the Little Caesars Arena show was the whole damn meal.

It popped off with sassy performances by rappers Saucy Santana and Latto, whose dancers hyped up the crowd.

Slideshow

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
47 slides
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
Click to View 47 slides

Saucy Santana’s ass is so big, you could see it clearly from the nosebleed seats (we know because that’s where we were). He shook that thing all over the stage in a green fringe romper as his backup dancers vogued, twerked, and served death drops. Everything was as we expected from the “Booty” rapper/dancer.

Latto was giving full-on boss bitch as she strutted up and down the stage in a blonde ensemble and matching wig.

When her dancers took a break from all the ass-shaking and came out with signs that read “Protect women’s rights,” and “Pussy,” it set the stage for an evening that empowered women to do whatever the fuck they want, when they want, and how they want.

Lizzo continued the resounding message as she belted out “Cuz I Love You,” “2 Be Loved (Am) I Ready,” “Rumors,” “Truth Hurts,” and “I Love You Bitch.” An intimate performance of “Naked” saw the message “my body, my choice” digitally projected onto the singer’s bodysuit.

The arena roared for Lizzo and she roared back. Her vocals were "vocaling” just fine that day compared to the night before when she told fans her "my vocals ain't vocaling today," and said she was tired halfway through the set.

Despite being in a massive arena with 20,000 fans, Lizzo makes you feel like she’s talking directly to you when she says “if you don’t feel like you’re special, know that you are special to me” and “I love you, you are beautiful, and you can do anything.”

The passion and confidence in her voice and the very air that hangs around her are why people are so drawn to Lizzo. Her self-love echoes out through the microphone, embracing the audience in a warm hug that lets them know it’s OK to love themselves too.

All the performers — Lizzo, Latto, Saucy Santana, the dance crews, and Lizzo’s all-women backup band — reminded us that it’s OK to be your wonderful, beautiful, boss-bitch self.

It’s about damn time that we normalize loving ourselves.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)
Everything we saw at the Pavement at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the Pavement concert at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Music Slideshows

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)
Everything we saw at the Pavement at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the Pavement concert at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Music Slideshows

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit

All the cool people we saw at the Steve Lacy show at The Fillmore in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Lizzo's Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena

Everything we saw at Lizzo’s Detroit show at Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everything we saw at Greta Van Fleet’s Toledo show (since the closest Michigan shows were canceled)
Everything we saw at the Pavement at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the Pavement concert at Detroit's Masonic Temple

Trending

Lizzo performs while sick at private Detroit Saint Andrew’s Hall gig before heading to Little Caesars Arena

By Randiah Camille Green

A congested Lizzo performs at Saint Andrew's Hall for SiriusXM's Small Stage Series. She was tired halfway through the set.

The Supersuckers to play three gigs in metro Detroit next week, including a free acoustic set

By Lee DeVito

The Supersuckers.

‘For the heads’: An oral history of EXAT, Detroit’s legendary ’90s experimental and ambient techno night at Zoot’s Coffeehouse

By Michaelangelo Matos

‘For the heads’: An oral history of EXAT, Detroit’s legendary ’90s experimental and ambient techno night at Zoot’s Coffeehouse

Laith Al-Saadi: ‘It’s time we stopped putting people in cages for using a plant’

By Jim McFarlin

Laith Al-Saadi: ‘It’s time we stopped putting people in cages for using a plant’ (2)

Also in Music

The Supersuckers to play three gigs in metro Detroit next week, including a free acoustic set

By Lee DeVito

The Supersuckers.

The accolades for U.K. rock band Wolf Alice are rolling in — but they’re not letting it get to their heads

By L. Kent Wolgamott

Hungry like the wolf: Wolf Alice.

Aaliyah’s ‘Are You That Somebody?’ named third-greatest song of the ’90s by Pitchfork

By Lee DeVito

Aaliyah’s ‘Are You That Somebody?’ named third-greatest song of the ’90s by Pitchfork

Questlove is making a J Dilla doc

By Lee DeVito

Questlove.
More

Digital Issue

October 5, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us