Lil Wayne is coming to Little Caesars Arena in December with Sexyy Red

A host of Detroit rappers like Kash Doll, Sada Baby, and Tee Grizzley will join them

By on Thu, Oct 5, 2023 at 12:21 pm

click to enlarge Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago. - Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock
Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock
Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

Radio station 97.9 WJLB is hosting The Big Show with Lil Wayne at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17. 

City Girls, Sexyy Red, and Jacquees will join him. Detroit rappers Tee Grizzley, Skilla Baby, Kash Doll, and Sada Baby are also on the bill. 

“I'm really excited about having Lil Wayne, the most influential Hip Hop artist of all time on WJLB's Big Show along with the other immense talent,” Michael Saunders, program director for iHeartMedia Detroit’s 97.9 WJLB, said. “The energy on this show will be insane – get ready for an unforgettable night.”

Tickets for The Big Show go on sale Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
