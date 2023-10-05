Lil Wayne is coming to Little Caesars Arena in December with Sexyy Red

click to enlarge Ted Alexander Somerville / Shutterstock Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

Radio station 97.9 WJLB is hosting The Big Show with Lil Wayne at Little Caesars Arena on Sunday, Dec. 17.

City Girls, Sexyy Red, and Jacquees will join him. Detroit rappers Tee Grizzley, Skilla Baby, Kash Doll, and Sada Baby are also on the bill.

“I'm really excited about having Lil Wayne, the most influential Hip Hop artist of all time on WJLB's Big Show along with the other immense talent,” Michael Saunders, program director for iHeartMedia Detroit’s 97.9 WJLB, said. “The energy on this show will be insane – get ready for an unforgettable night.”

Tickets for The Big Show go on sale Saturday, Oct. 14 at 12 p.m. at 313Presents.com and Ticketmaster.com.