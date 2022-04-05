Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Korn and Evanescence are coming to Pine Knob this summer

Expect lots of angsty rockers with dreads in Hot Topic gear

By on Tue, Apr 5, 2022 at 12:43 pm

click to enlarge Korn guitarist Brian Welch. - MIKE FERDINANDE
Mike Ferdinande
Korn guitarist Brian Welch.

In case you’ve been feeling like a freak on a leash, Korn is coming to set you free with their 2022 summer tour. The nü-metal band will make a pitstop in Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21.

In true mid-2000s fashion, Korn will be joined by Evanescence to wake your ass up inside. We expect to see lots of angsty middle-aged rockers with dreads who still dress in Hot Topic goth gear.

“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” Amy Lee of Evanescence said in a press release. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since `07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”

Tickets start at $29.50 for the lawn and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents, LiveNation, Ticketmaster, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.

The tour kicks off in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 16, making its way to 18 cities and wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on Sept. 16.

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

