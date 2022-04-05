Korn and Evanescence are coming to Pine Knob this summer

click to enlarge
Mike Ferdinande
Korn guitarist Brian Welch.
In case you’ve been feeling like a freak on a leash, Korn is coming to set you free with their 2022 summer tour. The nü-metal band will make a pitstop in Michigan at Pine Knob Music Theatre on Sunday, Aug. 21.
In true mid-2000s fashion, Korn will be joined by Evanescence to wake your ass up inside. We expect to see lots of angsty middle-aged rockers with dreads who still dress in Hot Topic goth gear.
“I fell hard into Korn’s music in high school. It was an inspiration during the formation of my own band. The chances we’ve had to play together over the years are special, a part of our history. They remain one of the best live bands I’ve ever seen,” Amy Lee of Evanescence said in a press release. “It’s an honor and a thrill to go out with our friends again, our first full tour together since `07. We’re all really looking forward to this.”
Tickets start at $29.50 for the lawn and go on sale Friday, April 8 at 10 a.m. via 313Presents
, LiveNation
, Ticketmaster
, and the XFINITY Box Office at Little Caesars Arena.
The tour kicks off in Denver, Colorado, on Aug. 16, making its way to 18 cities and wrapping up in Ridgefield, Washington on Sept. 16.
