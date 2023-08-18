Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023
LOL

Kid Rock was caught drinking Bud Light and we can’t stop laughing at him

Does this mean that Kid Rock is pro-trans now?

By on Fri, Aug 18, 2023 at 5:07 pm

Share on Nextdoor

Michigan native Kid Rock joined a cancel culture crusade against Bud Light earlier this year when he flipped out over the beer brand partnering with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
Related
An anti-trans moral panic led Kid Rock to shoot Bud Light cans with a semi-automatic rifle

An anti-trans moral panic led Kid Rock to shoot Bud Light cans with a semi-automatic rifle: The stunt comes amid increasing transphobic rhetoric from conservatives


He got his panties in a twist because Anheuser-Busch sent Mulvaney a can with her face on it to celebrate her first “365 Days of Girlhood.” In fact, that flimsy aluminum beer can upset the little snowflake so much that he posted a video of himself shooting cases of the beer with a semiautomatic rifle while looking like he was going to cry.

It was just the latest in a series of performative, high-profile “canceling”s from the “anti-woke” political right — you know, the group who is always whining about cancel culture? Hmmm.

Anyway, after that very public (and well-publicized) anti-trans tantrum, Kid Rock was spotted just casually drinking a Bud Light at Skydeck in Nashville the other day while watching a Colt Ford show.

This can only mean one thing: Kid Rock fucking loves trans people now.

Welcome, Kid! It’s about time you realized that somebody else’s gender identity doesn’t actually threaten you at all! We weren’t sure that you were ever going to learn that what other people do with their bodies is none of your business, but we’re so glad that you finally figured it out!

We thought that Kid Rock's blatant insecurity about his manhood would get in the way of him wanting others to be happy, but here he is, showing his support by practically deep-throating a Bud Light can for all to see.

Good for you, Mr. Rock. We love a bold transition. Originally published by St. Louis Riverfront Times. It is republished with permission.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us:Apple News | Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter | Or sign up for our RSS Feed

Tags:

About The Author

Jaime Lees, Riverfront Times

Jaime Lees is a digital content editor for the St. Louis Riverfront Times.
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’

By Jim McFarlin

Aretha Franklin’s longtime bassist tells all in ‘My Friend the Queen From Her Court Jester Ralphe Armstrong’ (2)

Kenny Tudrick releases new single in tribute to late Detroit Cobras singer Rachel Nagy

By Dave Mesrey

Songwriting can be confusing, says Kenny Tudrick. “It’s like a mystery. But you learn not to question it — you just go with it.”

Ebony Riley returns to her hometown of Detroit following debut EP to perform at Afro Nation

By Randiah Camille Green

Ebony Riley.

Afro Nation adds DeJ Loaf and Detroit DJs, but fans are getting antsy over lack of information

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has been added to the Afro Nation festival.

Also in Music

Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium! SPONSORED CONTENT

Sponsored By Metro Times Promotions

Dark Capricorn Rising is the Heavy Rock Band of the New Millenium!

Afro Nation Detroit festival set times announced

By Lee DeVito

Fans at Afro Nation Miami 2023.

Ebony Riley returns to her hometown of Detroit following debut EP to perform at Afro Nation

By Randiah Camille Green

Ebony Riley.

Afro Nation adds DeJ Loaf and Detroit DJs, but fans are getting antsy over lack of information

By Randiah Camille Green

Detroit rapper DeJ Loaf has been added to the Afro Nation festival.
More

Digital Issue

August 16, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us