Kid Rock was caught drinking Bud Light and we can’t stop laughing at him

LOL. Last night Kid Rock was pictured drinking a Bud Light at a concert after he led an effort to cancel the company.— Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) August 18, 2023
It wasn’t long ago he shot up a case of Bud Light with an AR-15. https://t.co/HpQS6DHyri pic.twitter.com/fPW2rG64M7
Michigan native Kid Rock joined a cancel culture crusade against Bud Light earlier this year when he flipped out over the beer brand partnering with trans activist and influencer Dylan Mulvaney.
He got his panties in a twist because Anheuser-Busch sent Mulvaney a can with her face on it to celebrate her first “365 Days of Girlhood.” In fact, that flimsy aluminum beer can upset the little snowflake so much that he posted a video of himself shooting cases of the beer with a semiautomatic rifle while looking like he was going to cry.
It was just the latest in a series of performative, high-profile “canceling”s from the “anti-woke” political right — you know, the group who is always whining about cancel culture? Hmmm.
Anyway, after that very public (and well-publicized) anti-trans tantrum, Kid Rock was spotted just casually drinking a Bud Light at Skydeck in Nashville the other day while watching a Colt Ford show.
This can only mean one thing: Kid Rock fucking loves trans people now.
Welcome, Kid! It’s about time you realized that somebody else’s gender identity doesn’t actually threaten you at all! We weren’t sure that you were ever going to learn that what other people do with their bodies is none of your business, but we’re so glad that you finally figured it out!
We thought that Kid Rock's blatant insecurity about his manhood would get in the way of him wanting others to be happy, but here he is, showing his support by practically deep-throating a Bud Light can for all to see.
Good for you, Mr. Rock. We love a bold transition.
Originally published by St. Louis Riverfront Times. It is republished with permission.
Kid Rock drinking Bud Light at Sky Deck in Nashville at the Colt Ford show last night lol. pic.twitter.com/HN7XSn1w9n— Robby Mason (@RobbyDobbyDuzer) August 18, 2023
