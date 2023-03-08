Kid Rock adds second Detroit date to his ‘No Snowflakes’ tour

The second show was added ‘thanks to overwhelming fan demand’

By on Wed, Mar 8, 2023 at 9:39 am

click to enlarge Kid Rock performing in 2013. - E Photos, Flickr Creative Commons
E Photos, Flickr Creative Commons
Kid Rock performing in 2013.

Kid Rock must be feeling like a very special snowflake indeed!

The performer has added additional dates to his recently announced “No Snowflakes” tour “thanks to overwhelming fan demand,” including a second show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena.

The newly announced Detroit concert on Saturday, July 15 joins the previously announced show on Friday, July 14.

Michigan’s Grand Funk Railroad will open both nights, the final shows on the short tour that also includes a handful of dates in Texas and Tennessee.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday, March 10 at kidrock.com, 313presents.com, livenation.com, and ticketmaster.com. Fan presales start on Wednesday, March 8.

It’s a bit of a surprise to see Kid Rock return to Little Caesars Arena. While he opened his Kid Rock’s Made in Detroit Restaurant in the arena and performed six shows as part of the venue’s grand opening in 2017, LCA parted ways with the performer after he went on a drunken rant against Oprah at his Nashville restaurant.

“And if you say that, they’re like, ‘Hey, well, pretty sure Kid Rock’s a racist,’” he said, his words slurring. “I’m like, OK, fine.”

At the time, Little Caesars Arena operator Ilitch Holdings said Kid Rock “voluntarily decided not to renew his licensing agreement,” adding, “As our venues are open, inviting, inclusive, and respectful to all, we look forward to bringing on an exciting new concept that aligns with our community and company values.”

In response, Kid Rock suggested he was done with Detroit, and would “go where you’re celebrated, not tolerated.” He sold his riverfront Detroit mansion soon after.

