Kash Doll officially returns to music with new ‘Back on Dexter’ mixtape

click to enlarge Mr. Ware Kash Doll celebrates her Detroit roots on her new mixtape: Back on Dexter.

Kash Doll is back.

The Detroit hip-hop queen is making her official return to music with her newest release, Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape. The project is a collaboration with Grammy Award winning DJ and producer DJ Drama and is the latest in his acclaimed Gangsta Grillz series. It’s also Kash Doll’s first release since her debut 2019 album Stacked.

When asked what fans can expect from the mixtape Kash Doll says, “They can expect the hood princess I truly am… my roots… Keisha.”

The mixtape embodies the quintessential Detroit street sound and its guest appearances read like a rap Pro Bowl roster: Payroll Giovanni, Tay-B, Babyface Ray, Sada Baby, Icewar Vezzo, Coach Joey, RMC Mike, Louie Ray, YN Jay, Bryan Hamilton, TLG Deuce, Lakeyah, and Peezy.

The standout track is the Detroit posse cut. “Oh Boy” features bars by Skilla Baby, Baby Money, Cash Kidd, and RiskTaker D-Boy over head-nodding piano keys and thumping bass.

“What I love most about the mixtape is that it’s authentic, it’s me, it’s Detroit,” says Kash Doll.

Back on Dexter: A Gangsta Grillz Mixtape drops on all streaming platforms on Friday, Feb. 10.

Kash Doll says she plans to follow this up with the release of her second full-length album this summer.

You can also catch Kash Doll on season 2 of the hit Starz crime drama BMF.

