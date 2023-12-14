Kash Doll is now on OnlyFans

click to enlarge Shutterstock Kash Doll at the 2019 BET Hip-Hop Awards.

Detroit rapper and actress Kash Doll has joined OnlyFans — but no, it’s not what you think.

Kash Doll says she’ll use the subscription platform commonly used by porn creators to share “unreleased content & music exclusively on OnlyFans,” according to a Wednesday Instagram post.

“OnlyFans is revolutionizing the way artists share… it gives me true freedom of expression,” Kash Doll said on Instagram. “I’m constantly inspired by my fan base, and having this platform where I can connect with them on a personal level will be a way of giving back to them.”

Kash Doll’s OnlyFans page costs $9.99 per month (which we subscribed to for journalistic purposes). So far, a handful of PG-13 photos and video clips see the performer modeling different outfits. One clip has her rapping while driving, while the first post, published on Tuesday, shows her getting her makeup done for a video shoot with the caption, “Wanna see what I’ve been working on? New music coming 2024 😏.”

Kash Doll made a name for herself first as an exotic dancer known for rapping while performing, so the OnlyFans venture is pretty on-brand. Aside from her career in music, she has also branched off into acting, with roles on the TV shows Empire and BMF.

In recent years, OnlyFans has pushed non-pornographic content including work from musicians, comedians, fitness influencers, and others.

