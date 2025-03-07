  1. Music
Kash Doll caps a whirlwind decade with a hometown show

The Detroit rapper brings her ‘The Last Doll’ tour to the Masonic Temple this weekend

Mar 7, 2025 at 6:00 am
Image: Kash Doll.
Kash Doll. Courtesy photo
Kash Doll has been on an incredible run ever since she dropped her debut mixtape in 2015. Since then she’s become not only one of Detroit’s top emcees but a 360-degree celebrity in her own right — getting a shout-out from Kendrick Lamar; collaborating on tracks with the likes of Big Sean, Summer Walker, and Pusha T; partnering with brands like FashionNova; and pursuing an acting career with roles in hit shows like BMF, Empire, and Diarra in Detroit. Oh, and somewhere in all there she managed to become a mother to two children. Kash Doll released her latest LP The Last Doll last year, and its tour has a hometown stop at the Masonic Temple on Sunday. “Ain’t no bitch from the D that got more motion than me,” she raps on The Last Doll track “Nothin New.” We can’t disagree with that.

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in CREEM, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged.

