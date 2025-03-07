Kash Doll caps a whirlwind decade with a hometown show

Kash Doll has been on an incredible run ever since she dropped her debut mixtape in 2015. Since then she’s become not only one of Detroit’s top emcees but a 360-degree celebrity in her own right — getting a shout-out from Kendrick Lamar; collaborating on tracks with the likes of Big Sean, Summer Walker, and Pusha T; partnering with brands like FashionNova; and pursuing an acting career with roles in hit shows like BMF, Empire, and Diarra in Detroit. Oh, and somewhere in all there she managed to become a mother to two children. Kash Doll released her latest LP The Last Doll last year, and its tour has a hometown stop at the Masonic Temple on Sunday. “Ain’t no bitch from the D that got more motion than me,” she raps on The Last Doll track “Nothin New.” We can’t disagree with that.