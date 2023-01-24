Kansas to perform at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on 50th anniversary tour

Tickets go on sale Friday

By on Tue, Jan 24, 2023 at 10:13 am

click to enlarge Kansas. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
Kansas.

Progressive rock band Kansas has announced a 50th anniversary tour, with a stop at Detroit’s Fisher Theatre on Saturday, June 17.

Tickets start at $49 and go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday on ticketmaster.com, broadwayindetroit.com, and in person at the Fisher Theatre box office.

A presale is available for fan club members and American Express cardholders.

According to a press release, the “KANSAS 50th Anniversary Tour – Another Fork in the Road” will showcase music spanning all 50 years of the band’s history, which includes 16 studio albums. The tour setlist is two hours long.

“Our entire career has been a winding journey,” says Kansas guitarist and original member Richard Williams. “Whether it’s been the ‘original’ lineup signing with Don Kirshner, years on the bus, touring with Queen, worldwide success peaking with Leftoverture & Point of Know Return, the valleys of the 90’s and ‘dinosaur bands’ losing steam, various lineup changes, to our most recent ‘rebirth’ and success of our latest new music over the last eight years; there have been several forks in the road of that journey. This 50th Anniversary Tour and release will represent that journey and the forks along that road.”

“I’m incredibly excited about the 50th Anniversary Tour,” adds lead vocalist Ronnie Platt. “I tell people I’m not allowed to create a setlist, because it would be five hours long. There are so many songs I want to perform live. I think fans will be excited not only to hear our hits and fan favorites spanning 50 years of KANSAS, but also some songs that haven’t been performed live in decades.”

The tour coincides with the release of Fork in the Road – 50 Years of KANSAS, a three-disc compilation.

Event Details
Kansas: Another Fork In The Road - 50th Anniversary Tour

Kansas: Another Fork In The Road - 50th Anniversary Tour

Sat., June 17, 7:30 p.m.

Fisher Theatre 3011 W. Grand Blvd, Detroit Midtown

Buy Tickets

$55.50-$1,011

