Kai Alcé returns home for a Thanksgiving Eve show

Kai Alcé comes home: The evening before Thanksgiving (landing on Wednesday, Nov. 23 this year) is often a time for reconnecting with hometown friends and family — colloquially known as the busiest bar night of the year. Raised in Detroit, deep house legend Kai Alcé is back in town for the holidays, and his hometown bar of choice for the occasion is Motor City Wine (1949 Michigan Ave., Detroit; motorcitywine.com). Alcé will be behind the decks all night from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. with MCW’s own David A-P joining him. If you’ve got some friends you haven’t seen in a while that you wanna get deep with, this is the spot for that. Get a bottle (or two) and explore the rich tannins and vibrant flavor profiles from the bar’s deep selection of wines, while the deepest selector in town takes you on a bass-filled journey. More info about the evening is available via Resident Advisor (Motor City Wine is dubbing the evening “We Are Family”), no cover charge. —Joe

Weekly vinyl-only sets at “The Listening Lounge”: A new concept from Detroit Vinyl Room, “The Listening Lounge” pops up inside of Basan (2703 Park Ave., Detroit; basandetroit.com) every Tuesday for your moody, mid-week reset. Tucked away behind Little Caesars Arena, Basan just celebrated a one-year anniversary and is activating its plush lounge area by inviting some of the city’s top selectors to play their favorite wax. Detroit Vinyl Room is the vinyl-only record label and community headed by Isaac Prieto, who also will take a spin behind Basan’s turntables on Tuesday, Nov. 21, as one of The Listening Lounge’s residents along with Nick Speed, who is sure to have one of the deepest and most interesting Detroit rap and hip-hop collections around. The Listening Lounge happens from 7-10 p.m. and there is no cover charge, simply pull up to the lounge area of Basan, order some octopus skewers (trust me), and vibe out. More info about the weekly sessions is available via Detroit Vinyl Room or Basan on Instagram, and check out Metro Times recent review of the restaurant to get more insight into the delicious menu. —Joe

Speedy Ortiz comes to Lager House: Massachusetts indie rock band Speedy Ortiz returned this September with their first album in five years, Rabbit Rabbit, the follow-up to their 2018 release Twerp Verse. The group recorded Rabbit Rabbit between two studios in Rancho de la Luna in Joshua Tree and Sonic Ranch in Tornillo, Texas, and while it bears resemblance to their past records of note, the deliberate choice of locale influences the record’s sprawling, complex sound, “pushing the agile complexity of the guitars and forceful rhythmic interplay between the drums and bass to unprecedentedly tricky extremes,” according to the band. Speedy Ortiz has boasted appearances at festival stages from Bonnaroo to Primavera in their career, and they even brought artists such as Mitski and Soccer Mommy on some of their earliest tours (which is even more incredible to imagine given the wild success of Mitski’s recently announced tour), so it’s a special opportunity to be able to see them on an intimate stage Lager House (1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit; thelagerhouse.com) in Detroit on Wednesday, Nov. 22 with support from Spacemoth and Low Phase. Tickets available from the Lager House website. —Broccoli

Protomartyr brings their new record to Detroit: This is probably no secret, but Protomartyr is one of my favorite bands of all time. They are a true hometown band, having played spots like Jumbo’s in the past (and even hanging there now), putting on a show with ADULT. on the Detroit Princess riverboat, and even doing a listening party at a Tigers game earlier this year. Their newest record, Formal Growth in the Desert, came out in June, and it features the same gut-wrenchingly visceral lyrics and sounds that originally made me fall in love with the band, but in a continually progressing and poignant form that leaves more to be discovered with each listen. They will be bringing their new music (and selfishly, some cuts from The Agent Intellect I hope) to the Majestic Theatre (4140 Woodward Ave., Detroit; majesticdetroit.com) on Saturday, Dec. 2, with support from METZ and Detroit noise gods Wolf Eyes. Tickets are available on the Majestic website, get ‘em while they’re hot! —Broccoli

