Jett Plastic Records celebrates a decade of rock ’n’ roll with this weekend’s Jettblast Fest

Courtesy photo A (younger) Jarrett Koral.

What were you doing when you were 14? Back in 2012, local music fan Jarrett Koral founded his own record label. In the decade since, Jett Plastic Recordings has made a splash by putting out more than 75 vinyl discs by local acts like Bootsey X and Kenny Tudrick and plenty of national ones, too, like actor Macaulay Culkin’s band the Pizza Underground. Koral is celebrating 10 years of making records (they grow up so fast!) with this weekend’s Jettblast Fest, featuring 20 bands across two nights of rock ’n’ roll at the Lager House. Highlights include Patrick Pentland of Canadian power-pop band Sloan on Friday, with the first ever U.S. show by his new group Fuzzed Out; other acts include Detroit’s ILL Itches (playing their first show in six years), the Ricky Rat Pack, DUDE, and Bitchkraft, among others. Saturday features Detroit acts the Beggars, the Amino Acids, the Idiot Kids, Checker, John Sinclair and Jeff Grand, After Dark Amusement Park, and TROUT (playing their first show in five years).

Event Details JettBlast Fest Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m. Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit

