Jett Plastic Records celebrates a decade of rock ’n’ roll with this weekend’s Jettblast Fest

The local label was founded by Jarrett Koral when he was just a teenager

By on Wed, Oct 18, 2023 at 2:17 pm

Share on Nextdoor
A (younger) Jarrett Koral. - Courtesy photo
Courtesy photo
A (younger) Jarrett Koral.

What were you doing when you were 14? Back in 2012, local music fan Jarrett Koral founded his own record label. In the decade since, Jett Plastic Recordings has made a splash by putting out more than 75 vinyl discs by local acts like Bootsey X and Kenny Tudrick and plenty of national ones, too, like actor Macaulay Culkin’s band the Pizza Underground. Koral is celebrating 10 years of making records (they grow up so fast!) with this weekend’s Jettblast Fest, featuring 20 bands across two nights of rock ’n’ roll at the Lager House. Highlights include Patrick Pentland of Canadian power-pop band Sloan on Friday, with the first ever U.S. show by his new group Fuzzed Out; other acts include Detroit’s ILL Itches (playing their first show in six years), the Ricky Rat Pack, DUDE, and Bitchkraft, among others. Saturday features Detroit acts the Beggars, the Amino Acids, the Idiot Kids, Checker, John Sinclair and Jeff Grand, After Dark Amusement Park, and TROUT (playing their first show in five years).

Event Details
JettBlast Fest

JettBlast Fest

Fri., Oct. 20, 7 p.m. and Sat., Oct. 21, 7 p.m.

Lager House 1254 Michigan Ave., Detroit Detroit

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.

Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland “Lee” DeVito is the editor in chief of Detroit Metro Times since 2016. His writing has also been published in Hour Detroit, VICE, In These Times, and New City. He once asked porn star Stormy Daniels to spank him with an issue of Metro Times. She obliged...
Scroll to read more Michigan Music articles

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Trending

Radio legend Ed Love: ‘I plan to do this until I die and as long as I’m respected.’

By Ken Coleman, Michigan Advance

“There’s just two kinds of music,” radio on-air personality Ed Love says. “Good Jazz and bad jazz.”

Samhain XXIII takes spookiness to a cosmic level, Halloween weekend

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Eris Drew & Octa Octa.

U of M’s Desti-Nations of Hip-Hop program looks at Detroit’s contributions to the genre

By Kahn Santori Davison

Supa Emcee speaks at a Desti-Nations of Hip-Hop event on Oct. 4.

Detroit has a new vinyl-only listening club in an urban garden

By Broccoli and Joe Zimmer

Foxglove is a new urban garden in Detroit with vinyl-only DJ nights.

Also in Music

Lil Wayne is coming to Little Caesars Arena in December with Sexyy Red

By Randiah Camille Green

Lil' Wayne performs at Lollapalooza in Grant Park, Chicago.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees bring ‘Miseducation’ 25th anniversary tour to Detroit

By Lee DeVito

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees bring ‘Miseducation’ 25th anniversary tour to Detroit (2)

Lizzo gets hit with another lawsuit by a former employee

By Randiah Camille Green

Lizzo is coming to Saint Andrew's Hall Oct. 5 for a private gig, but there's a few ways you can enter to win tickets.

Digital Issue

October 18, 2023

View more issues

Big Lou Holdings, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Instagram Icon TikTok icon Threads icon Apple News Icon LinkedIn icon Google News Icon
© 2023 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us