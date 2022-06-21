Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

White’s longtime drummer Daru Jones is from the Flint area

By on Tue, Jun 21, 2022 at 9:47 am

click to enlarge Jack White and drummer Daru Jones, left. - DAVID JAMES SWANSON
David James Swanson
Jack White and drummer Daru Jones, left.

After kicking off his latest tour in Detroit earlier this spring, musical artist Jack White will return to his native Michigan later this summer to play a concert in Flint — his first ever in Vehicle City.

The show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Flint's Whiting Auditorium — a late addition to White's "Supply Chain Issues" tour, tacked on between dates in Toronto and Lewiston, New York. The show was quietly announced on Friday on the concert discovery service Songkick, and the venue confirmed the show to Metro Times on Tuesday.

Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24. More information is available at thewhiting.com.

Detroit rapper Zelooperz will open the show.

White has never performed in Flint, either solo or with his former band, the White Stripes. However, the Whiting show will be a homecoming gig for White's drummer Daru Jones, who grew up in the Flint area and has played with White for the past decade. Jones has also performed with a number of hip-hop artists, including Detroit's Slum Village and Black Milk.

The Whiting has a capacity of about 2,000, making it a more intimate show than other venues on the tour.

White is touring in support of two LPs released this year. His first, Fear of the Dawn, was released on April 8. The follow-up, Entering Heaven Alive, is planned to drop on July 22.

White kicked off his tour in April with back-to-back dates at Detroit's Masonic Temple, where he married opening act and fellow Michigan native Olivia Jean in a surprise onstage wedding.

You can watch White and Jones perform in the video for Fear of the Dawn cut "What's the Trick?" below.


Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Lee DeVito

Leyland "Lee" DeVito grew up in the suburbs of Detroit, where he read Metro Times religiously due to teenaged-induced boredom. He became a contributing writer for Metro Times in 2009, and Editor in Chief in 2016. In addition to writing, he also supplies occasional illustrations. His writing has been published...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall
Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple
Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall
Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple
Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall
Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple
Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Trending

Hip-hop film ‘Chedda Boys’ gets Detroit premiere

By Kahn Santori Davison

A still from Chedda Boys.

Rising Detroit rock ’n’ roll star Verzell comes into his own

By Kahn Santori Davison

Rising Detroit rock ’n’ roll star Verzell comes into his own

Two of Detroit’s rising rap stars land spot in XXL magazine’s Freshman 2022 class

By Alex Washington

Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron.

Documentary on Flint hip-hop artists wins an Emmy

By Kahn Santori Davison

Ira "Bootleg" Dorsey.

Also in Music

Hip-hop film ‘Chedda Boys’ gets Detroit premiere

By Kahn Santori Davison

A still from Chedda Boys.

Rising Detroit rock ’n’ roll star Verzell comes into his own

By Kahn Santori Davison

Rising Detroit rock ’n’ roll star Verzell comes into his own

Two of Detroit’s rising rap stars land spot in XXL magazine’s Freshman 2022 class

By Alex Washington

Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron.

Documentary on Flint hip-hop artists wins an Emmy

By Kahn Santori Davison

Ira "Bootleg" Dorsey.
More

Digital Issue

June 15, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us