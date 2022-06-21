Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

After kicking off his latest tour in Detroit earlier this spring, musical artist Jack White will return to his native Michigan later this summer to play a concert in Flint — his first ever in Vehicle City.
The show is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 20 at Flint's Whiting Auditorium — a late addition to White's "Supply Chain Issues" tour, tacked on between dates in Toronto and Lewiston, New York. The show was quietly announced on Friday on the concert discovery service Songkick, and the venue confirmed the show to Metro Times on Tuesday.
Tickets go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, June 24. More information is available at thewhiting.com.
Detroit rapper Zelooperz will open the show.
White has never performed in Flint, either solo or with his former band, the White Stripes. However, the Whiting show will be a homecoming gig for White's drummer Daru Jones, who grew up in the Flint area and has played with White for the past decade. Jones has also performed with a number of hip-hop artists, including Detroit's Slum Village and Black Milk.
The Whiting has a capacity of about 2,000, making it a more intimate show than other venues on the tour.
White is touring in support of two LPs released this year. His first, Fear of the Dawn, was released on April 8. The follow-up, Entering Heaven Alive, is planned to drop on July 22.
White kicked off his tour in April with back-to-back dates at Detroit's Masonic Temple, where he married opening act and fellow Michigan native Olivia Jean in a surprise onstage wedding.
You can watch White and Jones perform in the video for Fear of the Dawn cut "What's the Trick?" below.
