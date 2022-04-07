Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Jack White to perform instrumental version of national anthem at Detroit Tigers opening day

Before back-to-back shows at the Masonic, White will make a stop at Comerica Park

By on Thu, Apr 7, 2022 at 11:22 am

click to enlarge Jack White. - DAVID JAMES SWANSON
David James Swanson
Jack White.

Jack White has added another Detroit pitstop to his upcoming tour dates. Well, sort of.

White is set to perform the national anthem during the Detroit Tigers’ opening day at Comerica Park on Friday.

White’s band will perform an instrumental version of “The Star-Spangled Banner” for the first time just before the game starts.

Later that evening White will head to the Masonic Temple to kick off his tour in support of his latest solo albums Fear of the Dawn, which is out on Friday, and Entering Heaven Alive, out July 22.

Friday’s show is the first of two back-to-back nights at the Masonic.

Music Slideshows

New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the THRG third anniversary party at Marble Bar in Detroit
Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum

Everything we saw at Black Women Rock’s Betty Davis Tribute at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum
Skilla Baby performs forms at the Tied in 313 Day concert at the Garden Theater on Sunday, March 13.

Everything we saw during a big weekend for Detroit hip-hop, including the The Tied in 313 Day concert

