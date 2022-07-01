Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Influential band ESG to play Hamtramck Labor Day Fest

Hamtown is about to get funky with the South Bronx group’s oft-sampled brand of no-wave dance-punk

By on Fri, Jul 1, 2022 at 9:41 am

click to enlarge ESG performing "UFO" in San Francisco in 2015. - HINNK/ WIKIMEDIA CREATIVE COMMONS
hinnk/ Wikimedia Creative Commons
ESG performing "UFO" in San Francisco in 2015.

ESG will fill the streets of Hamtramck with Emerald, Sapphire, and Gold when they play the neighborhood’s Labor Day Festival. The women-led band will be bringing its brand of dancey, funky, punky rock to the summer fest.

If you haven’t caught on yet, ESG is short for Emerald, Sapphire, and Gold. The group was started in the South Bronx by three sisters in the late 1970s, and their jam “UFO” remains one of the most sampled songs of all time — countless hip-hop and R&B acts like Biggie, Public Enemy, TLC, and even ya boy J Dilla all sampled various parts of the track. In 1993, ESG even cheekily released a single called “Sample Credits Don’t Pay Our Bills.”

Come Labor Day, we’ll get to give this influential group its due. The band announced the Hamtramck appearance on its Facebook page, with a simple flier that says “ESG Live, The Hamtramck Labor Day Fest, Monday, September 5, 2022.”

Festival organizers have yet to announce other live acts performing, but other festivities typically include a yacht race down Joseph Campau, carnival rides, food, and other debauchery — although not too much debauchery, because this is a family-friendly event.

Hamtramck Labor Day Fest is free and takes place Labor Day weekend from Sept. 3-5. Check hamtownfest.com for more information.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Concert Announcements articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall
Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple
Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall
Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple
Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Music Slideshows

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall
Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple

Everything we saw at the return of Kraftwerk’s 3D show at Detroit’s Masonic Temple
Saturday

More photos from Detroit's Movement Music Festival
Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Photos from the Movement afterparty at the Magic Stick with Shiba San, Gettoblaster, and Nautik on Monday

Trending

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

It ain’t easy being Peezy

By Kahn Santori Davison

It ain’t easy being Peezy

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

By Lee DeVito

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

Hip-hop film ‘Chedda Boys’ gets Detroit premiere

By Kahn Santori Davison

A still from Chedda Boys.

Also in Music

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

It ain’t easy being Peezy

By Kahn Santori Davison

It ain’t easy being Peezy

Hip-hop film ‘Chedda Boys’ gets Detroit premiere

By Kahn Santori Davison

A still from Chedda Boys.

Rising Detroit rock ’n’ roll star Verzell comes into his own

By Kahn Santori Davison

Rising Detroit rock ’n’ roll star Verzell comes into his own
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us