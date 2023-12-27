If you like heavy music, Black Christmas is for you

click to enlarge Metro Times archives A scene from Black Christmas 2014.

Into that dark void between Christmas and New Year’s Eve comes Black Christmas, an annual takeover of punk, hardcore, metal, and all kinds of other heavy music at Detroit’s Majestic Theatre complex. This year’s fest features more than 30 acts, including Mustard Plug, Koffin Kats, Earthmover, and the Boreouts, a new band featuring Ko Melina (the Dirtbombs), Jay Navarro (Suicide Machines), John Bunkley (Gangster Fun, Atomic Fireballs), and Rob Paul, among plenty of others.

Subscribe to Metro Times newsletters.



Follow us: Google News | NewsBreak | Reddit | Instagram | Facebook | Twitter