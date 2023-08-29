HouseParty is back in Detroit’s Belt alleyway for Labor Day weekend

click to enlarge Alex Mayø, @xtrmayo Blaaqgold is the special guest DJ for this weekend’s HouseParty Detroit event.

On Saturday, HouseParty will take over The Skip with sets from resident DJs Măsquenada and JHOUSE plus special guest Blaaqgold.

Expect all the hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats you can handle (in case the recent Afro Nation festival wasn’t enough for you). With summer wrapping up and (hopefully) cooler temperatures upon us, we’re savoring any final opportunities to be outside that we can. There will also be ice cream on deck from MJ’s North End Ice Cream. No cover charge as long as you RSVP on Eventbrite.

