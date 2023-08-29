Nominate your local favorites for Best of Detroit 2023

HouseParty is back in Detroit’s Belt alleyway for Labor Day weekend

Expect all the hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats you can handle

By on Tue, Aug 29, 2023 at 12:38 pm

click to enlarge Blaaqgold is the special guest DJ for this weekend’s HouseParty Detroit event. - Alex Mayø, @xtrmayo
Alex Mayø, @xtrmayo
Blaaqgold is the special guest DJ for this weekend’s HouseParty Detroit event.

On Saturday, HouseParty will take over The Skip with sets from resident DJs Măsquenada and JHOUSE plus special guest Blaaqgold.

Expect all the hip-hop, R&B, and Afrobeats you can handle (in case the recent Afro Nation festival wasn’t enough for you). With summer wrapping up and (hopefully) cooler temperatures upon us, we’re savoring any final opportunities to be outside that we can. There will also be ice cream on deck from MJ’s North End Ice Cream. No cover charge as long as you RSVP on Eventbrite.

Event Details
HouseParty : The Skip

Sat., Sept. 2, 4-10 p.m.

The Skip 1234 Library Street, Detroit Detroit

No cover with RSVP

About The Author

Randiah Camille Green

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D .Her favorite pastimes are meditating on...
