Here’s the full schedule for Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023

Everything you need to know to plan your Memorial Day weekend

By on Tue, May 16, 2023 at 12:00 pm

click to enlarge A scene from Movement Music Festival 2022. - Stephen Bondio
Stephen Bondio
A scene from Movement Music Festival 2022.

Detroit’s annual techno-centric Movement Music festival returns Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day music festival, which runs Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 in its longstanding home in Hart Plaza, released its daily schedules.

Here’s the full lineup of everyone performing. (Schedules are subject to change, see movementfestival.com for the latest or download the official Movement app, and also be sure to check out the Movement pre-parties and after-parties.)

Saturday, May 27

Movement Stage

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Stacey Hale
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Ida Engberg
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Stacey Pullen
9 p.m.-10:20 p.m. Maceo Plex
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m. House Party (J House & Masquenada)
4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Shigeto w/ Dez Andres (Live)
5:50 p.m.-6:30 p.m. MJ Nebreda
6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. DJ Godfather
7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. UNIIQU3
8:45 p.m.:10 p.m. Zeds Dead (Altered States)
10:15 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Kash Doll
11 p.m.-12 a.m. Three 6 Mafia

Stargate Stage
Detroit Love Showcase

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Niks
3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Moodymann
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. DJ Holographic
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Octave One (Live)
10 p.m.-12 a.m. Carl Craig feat. Jon Dixon (Live)

Underground Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Erika
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. BMG
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Akua
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Onyvaa
8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Mark Broom
10 p.m.-12 a.m. Surgeon

Pyramid Stage
House Your Life Showcase

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Al Ester
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Shaun J. Wright
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Magda B2B Mike Servito
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. TSHA
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina
9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. DJ Minx
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Masters at Work

Detroit Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Ladylike
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Milan Atkins
5 p.m.-6 p.m. SILLYGIRLCARMEN
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Fusegrade
7 p.m.-8 p.m. 2Lanes
8 p.m.-9 p.m. AK
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Sheefy Mcfly
10 p.m.-11 p.m. AUX 88 (Live)

VIP Area Pop Up:

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK

Sunday, May 28

Movement Stage

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Huey Mnemonic
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Eddie Fowlkes
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Ben Klock
8:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Cybotron
9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Robert Hood (Live)
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Charlotte de Witte

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Kevin Reynolds (Live)
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mister Joshooa
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Cassy
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Paranoid London (Live)
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Special Request
9:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Ela Minus
11 p.m.-12 a.m. Caribou

Stargate Stage

KMS Records presents Defected Showcase
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Rimarkable
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Melè
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Ash Lauryn
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sam Divine
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Adam Port
9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. KiNK (Live)
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez

Underground Stage

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Decoder b2b Jay York
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Lindsey Herbert
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. AMX
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Ben Sims
9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. DJ Nobu
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Chris Liebing

Pyramid Stage

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mathew Jonson (Live)
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Zip
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Seth Troxler
8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Ricardo Villalobos
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Green Velvet

Detroit Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Dru Ruiz
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Craig Gonzalez
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen Set)
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Asher Perkins
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Santonio Echols
8 p.m.-9 p.m. Buzz Goree
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Scan7 (Live)
10 p.m.-11 p.m. Suburban Knight

VIP Area Pop Up:

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia: T.Linder, DJ Seoul, DJ Cent, Joe Hix

Monday, May 29

Movement Stage

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Loren
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Audion (Live)
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Bonobo (DJ Set)
8 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Skrillex
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Underworld

Waterfront Stage

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Brain Kage
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Luke Hess
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Lauren Flax
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. DJ Seinfeld
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Fjaak
10 p.m.-11 p.m. MULTIPLES (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware Live

Stargate Stage

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Beige
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Giorgia Angiuli (Live)
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Lee Foss
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Dom Dolla b2b John Summit
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Kaskade Redux

Underground Stage

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Henry Brooks
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. LSDxoxo
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sara Landry
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. SPFDJ
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Klangkuenstler

Pyramid Stage

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Father Dukes
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Ladymonix
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Heidi
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Rebuke
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Stephan Bodzin (Live)
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. FISHER

Detroit Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Ben Scott
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Javonntte & Isaac Prieto - Hybrid Set
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Whodat
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Audia
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Beatnok
8 p.m.-9 p.m. Sinistarr
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Soundmurderer

VIP Area Pop Up

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Mija & Friends Birthday Takeover

Location Details

Hart Plaza

1 Hart Plaza, Detroit Detroit

(313) 877-8057

1 event 1 article

Tags:

