Here’s the full schedule for Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023

Detroit’s annual techno-centric Movement Music festival returns Memorial Day weekend.
The three-day music festival, which runs Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 in its longstanding home in Hart Plaza, released its daily schedules.
Here’s the full lineup of everyone performing. (Schedules are subject to change, see movementfestival.com for the latest or download the official Movement app, and also be sure to check out the Movement pre-parties and after-parties.)
Saturday, May 27
Movement Stage
4 p.m.-6 p.m. Stacey Hale
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Ida Engberg
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Stacey Pullen
9 p.m.-10:20 p.m. Maceo Plex
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
3 p.m.-4:45 p.m. House Party (J House & Masquenada)
4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Shigeto w/ Dez Andres (Live)
5:50 p.m.-6:30 p.m. MJ Nebreda
6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. DJ Godfather
7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. UNIIQU3
8:45 p.m.:10 p.m. Zeds Dead (Altered States)
10:15 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Kash Doll
11 p.m.-12 a.m. Three 6 Mafia
Stargate Stage
Detroit Love Showcase
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Niks
3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius
5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Moodymann
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. DJ Holographic
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Octave One (Live)
10 p.m.-12 a.m. Carl Craig feat. Jon Dixon (Live)
Underground Stage
3 p.m.-4 p.m. Erika
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. BMG
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Akua
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Onyvaa
8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Mark Broom
10 p.m.-12 a.m. Surgeon
Pyramid Stage
House Your Life Showcase
2 p.m.-3 p.m. Al Ester
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Shaun J. Wright
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Magda B2B Mike Servito
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. TSHA
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina
9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. DJ Minx
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Masters at Work
Detroit Stage
3 p.m.-4 p.m. Ladylike
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Milan Atkins
5 p.m.-6 p.m. SILLYGIRLCARMEN
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Fusegrade
7 p.m.-8 p.m. 2Lanes
8 p.m.-9 p.m. AK
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Sheefy Mcfly
10 p.m.-11 p.m. AUX 88 (Live)
VIP Area Pop Up:
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK
Sunday, May 28
Movement Stage
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Huey Mnemonic
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Eddie Fowlkes
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Ben Klock
8:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Cybotron
9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Robert Hood (Live)
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Charlotte de Witte
Waterfront Stage presented by JARS
3 p.m.-4 p.m. Kevin Reynolds (Live)
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mister Joshooa
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Cassy
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Paranoid London (Live)
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Special Request
9:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Ela Minus
11 p.m.-12 a.m. Caribou
Stargate Stage
KMS Records presents Defected Showcase
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Rimarkable
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Melè
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Ash Lauryn
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sam Divine
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Adam Port
9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. KiNK (Live)
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez
Underground Stage
3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Decoder b2b Jay York
4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Lindsey Herbert
6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. AMX
7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Ben Sims
9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. DJ Nobu
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Chris Liebing
Pyramid Stage
2 p.m.-4 p.m. Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves
4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mathew Jonson (Live)
5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Zip
7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Seth Troxler
8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Ricardo Villalobos
10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Green Velvet
Detroit Stage
3 p.m.-4 p.m. Dru Ruiz
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Craig Gonzalez
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen Set)
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Asher Perkins
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Santonio Echols
8 p.m.-9 p.m. Buzz Goree
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Scan7 (Live)
10 p.m.-11 p.m. Suburban Knight
VIP Area Pop Up:
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia: T.Linder, DJ Seoul, DJ Cent, Joe Hix
Monday, May 29
Movement Stage
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Loren
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Audion (Live)
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Bonobo (DJ Set)
8 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Skrillex
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Underworld
Waterfront Stage
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Brain Kage
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Luke Hess
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Lauren Flax
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. DJ Seinfeld
8 p.m.-10 p.m. Fjaak
10 p.m.-11 p.m. MULTIPLES (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware Live
Stargate Stage
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Beige
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Giorgia Angiuli (Live)
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Lee Foss
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Dom Dolla b2b John Summit
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Kaskade Redux
Underground Stage
3 p.m.-5 p.m. Henry Brooks
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. LSDxoxo
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sara Landry
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. SPFDJ
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Klangkuenstler
Pyramid Stage
2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Father Dukes
3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Ladymonix
5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Heidi
6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Rebuke
8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Stephan Bodzin (Live)
9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. FISHER
Detroit Stage
3 p.m.-4 p.m. Ben Scott
4 p.m.-5 p.m. Javonntte & Isaac Prieto - Hybrid Set
5 p.m.-6 p.m. Whodat
6 p.m.-7 p.m. Audia
7 p.m.-8 p.m. Beatnok
8 p.m.-9 p.m. Sinistarr
9 p.m.-10 p.m. Soundmurderer
VIP Area Pop Up
6 p.m.-9 p.m. Mija & Friends Birthday Takeover
Location Details
