Here’s the full schedule for Detroit’s Movement Music Festival 2023

click to enlarge Stephen Bondio A scene from Movement Music Festival 2022.

Detroit’s annual techno-centric Movement Music festival returns Memorial Day weekend.

The three-day music festival, which runs Saturday, May 27 through Monday, May 29 in its longstanding home in Hart Plaza, released its daily schedules.

Here’s the full lineup of everyone performing. (Schedules are subject to change, see movementfestival.com for the latest or download the official Movement app, and also be sure to check out the Movement pre-parties and after-parties.)

Saturday, May 27

Movement Stage

4 p.m.-6 p.m. Stacey Hale

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Ida Engberg

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Stacey Pullen

9 p.m.-10:20 p.m. Maceo Plex

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Basement Jaxx (DJ Set)

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

3 p.m.-4:45 p.m. House Party (J House & Masquenada)

4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Shigeto w/ Dez Andres (Live)

5:50 p.m.-6:30 p.m. MJ Nebreda

6:30 p.m.-7:45 p.m. DJ Godfather

7:45 p.m.-8:45 p.m. UNIIQU3

8:45 p.m.:10 p.m. Zeds Dead (Altered States)

10:15 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Kash Doll

11 p.m.-12 a.m. Three 6 Mafia

Stargate Stage

Detroit Love Showcase

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Niks

3:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Kyle Hall b2b Byron the Aquarius

5:30 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Moodymann

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. DJ Holographic

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Octave One (Live)

10 p.m.-12 a.m. Carl Craig feat. Jon Dixon (Live)

Underground Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Erika

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. BMG

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Akua

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Onyvaa

8:30 p.m.-10 p.m. Mark Broom

10 p.m.-12 a.m. Surgeon

Pyramid Stage

House Your Life Showcase

2 p.m.-3 p.m. Al Ester

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Shaun J. Wright

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Magda B2B Mike Servito

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. TSHA

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Derrick Carter b2b Mark Farina

9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. DJ Minx

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Masters at Work

Detroit Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Ladylike

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Milan Atkins

5 p.m.-6 p.m. SILLYGIRLCARMEN

6 p.m.-7 p.m. Fusegrade

7 p.m.-8 p.m. 2Lanes

8 p.m.-9 p.m. AK

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Sheefy Mcfly

10 p.m.-11 p.m. AUX 88 (Live)

VIP Area Pop Up:

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Soul Clap presents House of EFUNK

Sunday, May 28

Movement Stage

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Huey Mnemonic

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Eddie Fowlkes

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Ben Klock

8:15 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Cybotron

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Robert Hood (Live)

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Charlotte de Witte

Waterfront Stage presented by JARS

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Kevin Reynolds (Live)

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mister Joshooa

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Cassy

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Paranoid London (Live)

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Special Request

9:45 p.m.-10:45 p.m. Ela Minus

11 p.m.-12 a.m. Caribou

Stargate Stage

KMS Records presents Defected Showcase

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Rimarkable

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Melè

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Ash Lauryn

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sam Divine

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Adam Port

9:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. KiNK (Live)

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Kevin Saunderson b2b Dantiez

Underground Stage

3 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Decoder b2b Jay York

4:30 p.m.-6 p.m. Lindsey Herbert

6 p.m.-7:30 p.m. AMX

7:30 p.m.-9 p.m. Ben Sims

9 p.m.-10:30 p.m. DJ Nobu

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Chris Liebing

Pyramid Stage

2 p.m.-4 p.m. Ryan Crosson b2b Shaun Reeves

4 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Mathew Jonson (Live)

5:30 p.m.-7 p.m. Zip

7 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Seth Troxler

8:30 p.m.-10:30 p.m. Ricardo Villalobos

10:30 p.m.-12 a.m. Green Velvet

Detroit Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Dru Ruiz

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Craig Gonzalez

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Rebecca Goldberg (313 Acid Queen Set)

6 p.m.-7 p.m. Asher Perkins

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Santonio Echols

8 p.m.-9 p.m. Buzz Goree

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Scan7 (Live)

10 p.m.-11 p.m. Suburban Knight

VIP Area Pop Up:

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Detroit Techno Militia: T.Linder, DJ Seoul, DJ Cent, Joe Hix

Monday, May 29

Movement Stage

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Loren

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Audion (Live)

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Bonobo (DJ Set)

8 p.m.-9:15 p.m. Skrillex

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Underworld

Waterfront Stage

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Brain Kage

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Luke Hess

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Lauren Flax

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. DJ Seinfeld

8 p.m.-10 p.m. Fjaak

10 p.m.-11 p.m. MULTIPLES (Surgeon & Speedy J) Hardware Live

Stargate Stage

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Beige

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Giorgia Angiuli (Live)

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Lee Foss

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Dom Dolla b2b John Summit

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Kaskade Redux

Underground Stage

3 p.m.-5 p.m. Henry Brooks

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. LSDxoxo

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Sara Landry

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. SPFDJ

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. Klangkuenstler

Pyramid Stage

2 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Father Dukes

3:30 p.m.-5 p.m. Ladymonix

5 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Heidi

6:30 p.m.-8 p.m. Rebuke

8 p.m.-9:30 p.m. Stephan Bodzin (Live)

9:30 p.m.-11 p.m. FISHER

Detroit Stage

3 p.m.-4 p.m. Ben Scott

4 p.m.-5 p.m. Javonntte & Isaac Prieto - Hybrid Set

5 p.m.-6 p.m. Whodat

6 p.m.-7 p.m. Audia

7 p.m.-8 p.m. Beatnok

8 p.m.-9 p.m. Sinistarr

9 p.m.-10 p.m. Soundmurderer

VIP Area Pop Up

6 p.m.-9 p.m. Mija & Friends Birthday Takeover

Hart Plaza 1 Hart Plaza, Detroit Detroit (313) 877-8057

