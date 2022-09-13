Here’s how to score tickets to Lizzo’s invite-only SiriusXM show at Saint Andrew’s Hall in Detroit

click to enlarge Josh Justice Lizzo is coming to Saint Andrew's Hall Oct. 5 for a private gig, but there's a few ways you can enter to win tickets.

It’s about damn time Lizzo returned to her hometown Detroit.

While already slated to perform at Little Caesars Arena on Oct. 6, the Grammy award-winning singer will also present an intimate invite-only gig at Saint Andrew’s Hall on Oct. 5.

The evening is part of SiriusXM’s Small Stage Series, and Lizzo will be performing songs from her recently released album Special along with well-known jams like “Truth Hurts” and “Good as Hell.”

Dedicated Lizzo fans have several opportunities to win tickets to the private gig, whether they are subscribed to SiriusXM or not.

Subscribers can tune into SiriusXM Hits 1 on the SXM App anytime from now until 11 a.m. on Sept. 21 and watch for a popup message with instructions on how to enter.

Non-subscribers have two options: download the SXM App, become a subscriber (the first month is free), and listen to SiriusXM Hits for the popup, or enter by mail.

For mail-in entries, you’ll have to send a postcard with your full name, mailing address, phone number, email address, and the name of date of the event (so, Lizzo, Oct. 5, 2022) to SXM Entries, PO Box 1948, South Hackensack, NJ 07606. Mail-in entries must be postmarked no later than Sept. 21.

If you’re one of the unlucky saps who doesn’t end up winning tickets, the concert will air on the SiriusXM Hits 1 channel on Wednesday, Oct. 12 at 9 p.m. and on the SXM app. It will be aired again on The Heat on Friday, Oct. 14 at 8 p.m.

More info is at siriusxm.com.

