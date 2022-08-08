Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Hamtramck Labor Day Fest drops lineup including Detroit bands ADULT., the Volebeats, Shadow Show, and more

Influential New York band ESG is also set to headline

By on Mon, Aug 8, 2022 at 10:40 am

click to enlarge ADULT.'s Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus. - Courtesy of the artists
Courtesy of the artists
ADULT.'s Adam Lee Miller and Nicola Kuperus.

Detroit electro punks ADULT. and New York funk rockers ESG are headlining this year’s Hamtramck Labor Day Festival.

The full lineup and schedule for the fest, which takes place from Friday, Sept. 3 to Monday, Sept. 5, dropped Monday.

Several other Detroit-bred acts round out the lineup including country band the Volebeats and retro rockers Shadow Show, along with Kelly Jean Caldwell Band, the Witches, Werewolf Jones, Danny Kroha and the Stools, the Strains, and many more.

ADULT. will play Monday evening, followed by ESG to close out the free, three-day event. ESG announced its appearance in a Facebook flier in late June.

This year celebrates 100 years of Hamtramck and includes the usual carnival, wrestling matches, and annual Hamtramck Yacht Race "canoe" race.

For the full schedule and lineup, see hamtownfest.com.
ESG performing "UFO" in San Francisco in 2015.

Influential band ESG to play Hamtramck Labor Day Fest: Hamtown is about to get funky with the South Bronx group's oft-sampled brand of no-wave dance-punk


