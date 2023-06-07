GRiZ announces hiatus from music for ‘foreseeable future’

click to enlarge Photo courtesy All Good Records All I want for GRiZMAS is you.

GRiZMAS isn’t coming this year or next, and we’re not sure when it will return.

Saxophone-playing electronic DJ GRiZ announced he was taking a step back from playing live shows “for the foreseeable future” in a lengthy Instagram post on Tuesday.

He also announced GRiZMAS, his yearly philanthropic holiday extravaganza in Detroit that ends with two back-to-back shows at the Masonic Temple, “won’t be happening this year or next year, and beyond that is still unknown.”

He says he wants to spend more time with his family and enjoy his life, which we don’t fault him for.

“In October of this year I’m going to play my last show for the foreseeable future and will be taking a good amount of time off from touring and the GRiZ project,” he writes. “Life is really good, and often I make myself too busy to see just where I am and how far this project has come. I’m following my gut instincts so for now, I’m not going to put a hard time limit length on the break.”

GRiZ is originally from Southfield and wrote that he will be moving back to Michigan for parts of the year. He currently lives in Colorado.

“I dropped out of college at 21 and moved to Colorado where I’ve been living now for 10+ years working nonstop… so I’m gonna make more time to nurture my relationship with myself and to my fam and friends that far too often I’ve ignored in place of my relationship with work,” the post reads.

Cheers to realizing what’s actually important in life, although we’ll miss him.

