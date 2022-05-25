Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Ghost-Note, James Carter to headline Detroit’s Jazzin’ at the Vanity festival

Lineup for the Juneteenth weekend festival also includes Tosha Owens and jessica Care Moore

By on Wed, May 25, 2022 at 10:17 am

click to enlarge Ghost-Note. - COURTESY PHOTO
Courtesy photo
Ghost-Note.

Festival season is coming, which means getting outside and enjoying live music in the sunshine — including the upcoming Jazzin' at the Vanity fest.

The free outdoor festival will take over Detroit's Jefferson-Chalmers neighborhood on Jefferson Ave. between Newport and Lakewood on Juneteenth weekend, Saturday, June 18, and Sunday, June 19.

For this year’s Jazzin' at the Vanity, multi-Grammy-winning group Ghost-Note and celebrated jazz musician James Carter will be taking the main stage.

Detroit saxophone player James Carter will headline on Saturday. The renowned jazzman has played on albums and performed with Wynton Marsalis, Cyrus Chestnut, the World Saxophone Quartet, and beyond.

Carter will be joined by Tosha Owens, jessica Care moore, Louis Jones III Quartet, Drew Schultz, Allen Dennard, and the Marion Hayden Legacy Ensemble on Saturday.

Percussion group Ghost-Note fuses funk, afrobeat, hip-hop, and psychedelia in a unique sound that lends to a feel-good live show. The group is headed by Snarky Puppy’s percussion duo of Robert "Sput" Searight and Nate Werth and is often described as "an explosion of sound," whatever that means. They'll headline Sunday’s festivities.

Other acts for Sunday include Brandon Williams, Miachel Zaporski & Future Visions, TBone Paxton/RJ Spangler Septet, Charles Etcherson & This Way Outt, and Perry Hughes’ OGD Ensemble.

The weekend will also be full of food, vendors, a kids’ play area, art installations via Library Steet Collective, and all-around good vibes. More information is available at jazzinatthevanity.com.

