Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Forever Fresh event honors the late Doughboyz Cashout rapper Doughboy Josh in Detroit

The rapper lost his battle to cancer in 2021

By on Tue, Jul 5, 2022 at 4:54 pm

click to enlarge Doughboyz Cashout say they’re releasing new music in 2022 — for the first time together since Doughboy Roc died. - KAHN SANTORI DAVISON
Kahn Santori Davison
Doughboyz Cashout say they’re releasing new music in 2022 — for the first time together since Doughboy Roc died.

Detroit’s hip-hop community was shocked when Doughboyz Cashout member Doughboy Josh (aka Freshcobar) lost his battle to cancer in 2021. In an effort to keep his brother’s name alive and continue their mission, Doughboy Dre has decided to carry on the Foundation that he and Doughboy Josh initially started together.

“The ForeverFresh Foundation started originally with an idea that me and my brother came up with to spread health awareness and to talk about our journey and the places we have visited. I ended up naming the foundation in dedication to him,” says Doughboy Dre. “Our goal is to spread health-conscious awareness to communities of color.” The event will feature free bikes, hygiene products, and food, which will be given away along with free haircuts.  The event will also include live music.

From noon-4 p.m. on Sunday, July 10 at Gordon Green Space at Rosa Park Blvd. and Atkinson St., Detroit. To donate or become a sponsor, email [email protected].

Related
Doughboyz Cashout: Detroit’s hottest street rap group plots a comeback

Doughboyz Cashout: Detroit’s hottest street rap group plots a comeback

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

Tags:

About The Author

Kahn Santori Davison

Kahn Santori Davison is from Detroit, Michigan. He's a husband and father of four and a self-described, "Kid who loves rap music." He's been featured on Hip-Hop Evolution and Hip-Hop Uncovered. He's also a Cave Canem fellow, author of the poetry book Blaze (Willow Books), a recipient of a 2015 Kresge Literary...
More
Scroll to read more Local Music articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Photos from the Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from the Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the Twerk x Tequila event at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
All the people we saw partying at the Jerk X Jollof Summer Series: Bashment Edition party at the Belt in Detroit

All the people we saw partying at the Jerk X Jollof Summer Series: Bashment Edition party at the Belt in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Music Slideshows

Photos from the Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from the Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the Twerk x Tequila event at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
All the people we saw partying at the Jerk X Jollof Summer Series: Bashment Edition party at the Belt in Detroit

All the people we saw partying at the Jerk X Jollof Summer Series: Bashment Edition party at the Belt in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Music Slideshows

Photos from the Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena

Photos from the Machine Gun Kelly and Avril Lavigne show at Detroit’s Little Caesars Arena
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw at the Twerk x Tequila event at Detroit’s Aretha Franklin Amphitheatre
All the people we saw partying at the Jerk X Jollof Summer Series: Bashment Edition party at the Belt in Detroit

All the people we saw partying at the Jerk X Jollof Summer Series: Bashment Edition party at the Belt in Detroit
Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Everyone we saw at Syd's show at Saint Andrew's Hall

Trending

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

Influential band ESG to play Hamtramck Labor Day Fest

By Randiah Camille Green

ESG performing "UFO" in San Francisco in 2015.

It ain’t easy being Peezy

By Kahn Santori Davison

It ain’t easy being Peezy

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

By Lee DeVito

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

Also in Music

Influential band ESG to play Hamtramck Labor Day Fest

By Randiah Camille Green

ESG performing "UFO" in San Francisco in 2015.

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

By Lee DeVito

Hamtramck’s New Dodge Lounge under new ownership

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

By Lee DeVito

Jack White to play first-ever Flint concert

Two of Detroit’s rising rap stars land spot in XXL magazine’s Freshman 2022 class

By Alex Washington

Babyface Ray (left) and BabyTron.
More

Digital Issue

June 29, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us