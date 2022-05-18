Flying Lotus pulls out of Detroit’s 2022 Movement Festival to attend sister’s wedding

Sorry kids, you won’t be getting a Flying Lotus set for this year’s techno Christmas. Flying Lotus announced on Twitter that he’s pulling out of Detroit’s Movement Festival.
“Detroit //Movement we tried to make it work but, unfortunately I won’t be able to play this year! My lil sister is getting married and there’s no way I can miss that. Hope you’ll forgive meeeee,” he tweeted Tuesday evening with a heart emoji.
We guess we'll forgive youuuu, but we can’t lie and say we’re not disappointed that this announcement came so late. Movement is practically just a week away.
The Los Angeles music producer, who also goes by FlyLo, was set to headline the Memorial Day weekend fest on its opening night, Friday, May 28. A replacement has yet to be announced, but organizers have said updated set times and stage lineups will be released “soon."
He’s the second performer to pull out of this year’s return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, following Skrillex, who announced he wouldn’t be playing last week in order to focus on making new music. Michigan’s own GRiZ will be filling Skrillex’s spot.
We are sad to announce that @flyinglotus will be unable to perform at Movement this year. Updated set times and stage lineups will be released soon. https://t.co/9UvfErpbAm— Movement Detroit (@MovementDetroit) May 18, 2022
