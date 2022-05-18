Support local journalism. Join the Metro Times Press Club.

Flying Lotus pulls out of Detroit’s 2022 Movement Festival to attend sister’s wedding

No replacement has been announced just yet

By on Wed, May 18, 2022 at 2:00 pm

click to enlarge Flying Lotus at Electric Zoo in 2010. - THEMUSIC.FM/FLICKR
TheMusic.FM/Flickr
Flying Lotus at Electric Zoo in 2010.

Sorry kids, you won’t be getting a Flying Lotus set for this year’s techno Christmas. Flying Lotus announced on Twitter that he’s pulling out of Detroit’s Movement Festival.

“Detroit //Movement we tried to make it work but, unfortunately I won’t be able to play this year! My lil sister is getting married and there’s no way I can miss that. Hope you’ll forgive meeeee,” he tweeted Tuesday evening with a heart emoji.

We guess we'll forgive youuuu, but we can’t lie and say we’re not disappointed that this announcement came so late. Movement is practically just a week away.

The Los Angeles music producer, who also goes by FlyLo, was set to headline the Memorial Day weekend fest on its opening night, Friday, May 28. A replacement has yet to be announced, but organizers have said updated set times and stage lineups will be released “soon."

Related
Detroit’s Movement festival announces 2022 set times

Detroit’s Movement festival announces 2022 set times: Skrillex pulls out of the festival, now replaced by GRiZ


He’s the second performer to pull out of this year’s return to Detroit’s Hart Plaza, following Skrillex, who announced he wouldn’t be playing last week in order to focus on making new music. Michigan’s own GRiZ will be filling Skrillex’s spot.

Stay connected with Detroit Metro Times. Subscribe to our newsletters, and follow us on Google News, Apple News, Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Reddit, or TikTok.

About The Author

Randiah

Randiah Camille Green

After living in Japan and traveling across Asia, Randiah Camille Green realized Detroit will always be home. And when she says Detroit, she's talking about the hood, not the suburbs. She has bylines in Planet Detroit News , Bridge Detroit , BLAC magazine, and Model D . Her favorite pastimes are meditating...
More
Scroll to read more Music News articles
Join the Metro Times Press Club

Local journalism is information. Information is power. And we believe everyone deserves access to accurate independent coverage of their community and state.
Help us keep this coverage going with a one-time donation or an ongoing membership pledge.

Trending

Newsletters

Join Detroit Metro Times Newsletters

Subscribe now to get the latest news delivered right to your inbox.

Sign Up Now

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41
Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41
Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Music Slideshows

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41

Everything we saw at the ‘Blame Canada’ tour stop in Detroit with Simple Plan and Sum 41
Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Everyone we saw at the Disclosure show at Royal Oak Music Theatre
Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre

Everything we saw at Atlanta rapper Latto’s sold-out Detroit show at the Majestic Theatre
New Slideshow

Everyone we saw rocking out at the Ministry show at Royal Oak Music Theatre

Trending

Russian DJ Nina Kraviz releases statement ahead of Movement Festival after calls for her removal: ‘I am praying for peace’

By Randiah Camille Green

Russian DJ Nina Kraviz releases statement ahead of Movement Festival after calls for her removal: ‘I am praying for peace’

Detroit’s Movement festival announces 2022 set times

By Lee DeVito

Detroit’s Movement festival announces 2022 set times

Black Dahlia Murder frontman Trevor Strnad has died

By Randiah Camille Green

Trevor Strand performing with Black Dahlia Murder at Knotfest Mexico in 2016.

Kendrick Lamar announces Big Steppers Tour with stop in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Kendrick Lamar.

Also in Music

Kendrick Lamar announces Big Steppers Tour with stop in Detroit

By Randiah Camille Green

Kendrick Lamar.

How rapper Blade Icewood’s son Lil Blade is establishing his own legacy

By Kahn Santori Davison

How rapper Blade Icewood’s son Lil Blade is establishing his own legacy

Imani Mixon’s Metro Times cover story on Aaliyah honored by Society of Professional Journalists Detroit chapter

By Lee DeVito

It's been 20 years since the late R&B star Aaliyah released her acclaimed final record — and her untimely death.

Review: Chicago rapper Saba at Detroit’s El Club

By Eli Day

Rapper Saba performing in Detroit on Tuesday.
More

Digital Issue

May 18, 2022

View more issues

Euclid Media Group, LLC

Read our sister publications

Metro Times

P.O. Box 20734

Ferndale, MI 48220

Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Instagram Icon Apple News Icon Google News Icon
© 2022 Detroit Metro Times
Powered By Foundation
Support Us